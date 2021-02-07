BTS Jungook Only Artist With 3 Million Likes On 2 Tweets; Second Most Liked After Biden

Quick links:
'SNS King' Jungook has done it once again. With just one selfie, BTS' golden maknae has made it to the top of the list as the only 'Artist' in the world to have two Twitter posts with 3 million likes. This, despite his image as one of the least active members of the world's top boy band. Spotting his golden hair, Jungook's recent selfie has garnered over 3 million likes, 1.1 million retweets, and over 693K comments.
Jeon Jungook had sent shockwaves coursing through the Kpop world after he debuted a new look at the Golden Disk Awards in January. Kicking off the New Year with a bang, he had made ARMYs' dreams come true after spotted golden hair, dying his hair that shade for the first time since his debut. To celebrate their maknae's looks, ARMYs had trended 'Jungkook Is Blonde' worldwide the entire day. The selfie posted by Jungkook on Twitter is now the only proof of his blond hair on BTS' official Twitter account, thereby well-deserved in earning this achievement.
January 25, 2021
However, this is not Jungkook's only tweet to have garnered 3 million likes. Last year, his cover of Lauv‘s "Never Not", had also broken the internet garnering over 3.1 million likes and 1.4 million retweets.
Never Not 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ag9oUTJvrN— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 2, 2020
With this, Jungkook becomes one of the only three accounts that can boast of the achievement. One of them is current US President Joe Biden and the other is the former President Barack Obama. As of today, Jungook's golden hair selfie is the second most liked picture on Twitter in 2021, with the first being President Joe Biden's tweet right before his inauguration- 'It's a new day in America', which has to date garnered over 4.2 million likes.
It’s a new day in America.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021
As of today, the most liked tweets of 2021:— Jungkook Times✨ (@JJK_Times) February 5, 2021
1. Joe Biden
2. Jungkook (BTS)
3. Barack Obama
