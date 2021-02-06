BTS Net Worth 2021; Check Out How Much 'Dynamite' & Other Projects Will Add To It

Last year, the most successful K-pop band BTS broke the cumulative album sales record of 20 million copies for the first time in the history of the South Korean music industry. With each passing day, the K-pop band has managed to charm the audience across the globe. While a section of fans keeps a keen eye on every upcoming project of the band, a handful of fans are curious to know BTS' net worth in 2021. And, if you are one of them, here's an answer for you.

BTS net worth 2021

According to Forbes, the net worth of BTS' is $50M, as of 6/4/20. As per the website, by the name of The Wealth Record, the net worth of the group for the year 2021 is estimated to be around $100M. The site has also stated that each member of the group is likely to bag a net worth between $12 to $15 million.

In the year 2020, the band dropped two albums and a song. Their first album, Map Of The Soul: 7 released worldwide in February. Early this year, the album was declared as the Bestselling Physical Album in the United States for the year 2020. As per MRC Data, in collaboration with Billboard, the physical album sales of it in the United States of America reached a total count of 646,000.

READ | BTS' Net Worth Set To Soar As Shares Of Their Label Big Hit Doubles Its IPO Price

Later, in August, the band dropped their second offering Dynamite. Interestingly, it was also their first English-language single. It was a worldwide hit. Interestingly, the single was also included in the group's November release BE. And as per Soompi's latest report, the single has now reached gold certification in the United Kingdom, becoming the first single by a Korean group to achieve the feat.

READ | BTS Band's Staggering Net Worth Shows Why They Rule The World Of K-POP; Details Here

The third project of the group for the year 2020, BE, released in November. Reportedly, the album peaked within the top ten of the charts in 14 countries. the album featured seven songs, including Dynamite. Apart from these, the K-pop band also made money from various endorsements, tours and concerts.

READ | BTS' Net Worth In 2019 Makes Them The Richest South Korean Band

READ | BTS Jin’s Military Service Info & BigHit’s IPO Status Revealed; BTS To Own BigHit Shares

(*DISCLAIMER*: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.