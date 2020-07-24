BTS' Kim Taehyung Aka V's Net Worth: Is He As Rich As Jin & Others In The Septet?

Kim Taehyung, popularly known by his stage name V, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. He is a vocalist of the South Korean K-Pop band BTS. V commenced his career as a trainee for Big Hit Entertainment and then tried his hand at singing. Since then, he has co-written and co-produced a trail of tracks. Here's a look at BTS' Kim Taehyung's net worth and biography.

Kim Taehyung's net worth

As per a report by Seventeen, Kim Taehyung's net worth is Rs 60 crore ($8 million). Kim Taehyung's net worth is inclusive of BTS' record-breaking music releases. The report further adds that Kim Taehyung has also branched into acting. He has worked in the historical drama tiled Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, in a supporting role. Kim Taehyung has also done short films.

Is V from BTS single?

A report suggests that V is single, as indicated by V's managers. However, in the past, there were quite a few rumours about him which stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung was dating a fan named Hi. Speculations grew when V was seen sharing posts on Instagram with captions that included Hi. However, it turned out to be baseless.

Why is V called V?

Over the years, BTS‘ V has been called by many nicknames. Reportedly, V is called V because he represents 'victory' for the group. BTS' Taehyung has many other nicknames like Taetae, Choco Bun, Secret Weapon, Vu, among others. Moreover, V got his nickname Bear from his father.

Kim Taehyung's age

Born on December 30, 1995, the 24-year-old has bagged awards in his stellar career. BTS' debut album Dark & Wild was released in 2014. The album reached number 2 in Korea and number 3 on the US World chart. After that, their striking numbers like Wings, Love Yourself: Tear, Wake Up, Face Yourself, Blood Sweat & Tears, DNA, For You, among others, received massive love from fans.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

