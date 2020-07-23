Who Is BTS' RM? Check Out If He Is Single And Other Details About The K-pop Singer

Kim Nam-Joon, also known as, RM is a popular South Korean rapper and songwriter. He is also the leader of the boy band BTS. The rapper rose to fame after releasing his first solo mixtape RM. Moreover, his second mixtape Mono went on to become the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 chart. Kim Nam-Joon has collaborated with other famous artists like Krizz Kaliko, Fall Out Boy, and Wale. So, we have compiled details about BTS’ RM that you must check out right away. Read on:

Full name Kim Nam-Joon Birth Date and Place September 12, 1994, in Dongiak, Seoul, South Korea Height 5 feet 11 inches Occupation Rapper Songwriter Record Producer

Is RM single?

After debuting in 2013, none of the BTS members has opened about their relationship status. During an interview at the 2017 American Music Awards, BTS’ RM said that their fandom gave them 'more than enough love'. He said that they had got ARMYS (Adorable Representative MC for Youth). RM added by saying that they have got 'thousands of girlfriends there in that arena'.

RM's nickname

Fans and loved ones have given RM numerous nicknames. He got the name God of Destruction because of his clumsy nature and the way he breaks things. For his late-night habits, people have named him Moon Child too.

RM's real name

RM's real name is Kim Nam-Joon. He selected the name Rap Monster while he was an idol trainee. It is inspired by the lyrics of a song of the same name. He reportedly changed his stage name in November 2017. In an interview with a news portal, he stated that RM could symbolise many things.



RM's Discography

RM is BTS' main songwriter and music producer. The ace rapper has over 140 songs accredited to his name by the Korea Music Copyright Association. Here are further details about RM's discography. Check out:

Mixtape albums

RM

Release Date: March 20, 2015

Label name: Big Hit Entertainment

What was its Format: Streaming, digital download

Mono

Release Date: October 23, 2018

Label name: Big Hit Entertainment

What was its Format: Streaming, digital download

RM's singles

South Korean BTS has released 23 singles and two promotional ones. The boy group debuted in the country on June 13, 2013, with No More Dream, which barely sold 50,000 copies. They received minor commercial success with N.O and went on to release Boy in Luv, Danger, Just One Day, among others. The first one in the lot reached the top 50 and successfully sold around 2,00,000 copies.

RM's albums

BTS has dropped eight studio albums, four compilation ones, and six extended plays. The boy group had set records in December 2018 after hitting the 10 million milestones within five and a half years. The South Korean band sold more than 20 million physical albums in less than seven years, which helped them become the best-selling Korean act of all time.

RM's net worth

RM, the leader of the South Korean boy group, has a flair for writing songs. According to a report by an entertainment site, BTS’ RM has garnered credits for penning more than 130 songs. Moreover, his solo projects also involve a single for the Korean soundtrack of the Fantastic Four movie. His net worth reportedly estimates approximately $8 million.

