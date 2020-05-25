BTS Member V Breaks 'Gangnam Style's' Eight Year Record With His New Single 'Sweet Night'

BTS band member V has just broken a long-standing world record. Nowadays, all BTS members, including V, are showing off their solo music skills by making tracks for Korean drama shows. V's lastest Korean drama Original Soundtrack (OST) for Park Seo Joon’s new show, Itaewon Class, has now broken a record that was set by PSY's Gangnam Style eight years ago.

BTS' V breaks a longstanding record that was set by PSY's Gangnam Style

Also Read | Billie Eilish's 'No Time To Die' Theme Song May Have Hints About The Film; Details Inside

BTS' V, real name Kim Taehyung, recently released a new solo track for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class. The OST, titled Sweet Night, is completely sung in English. In fact, the song is trending on social media right now, as it is the very first song by BTS' V that is completely sung in English. Moreover, BTS' V just beat a longstanding record that was set by PSY.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's Love For Cowboy Hats Evident In These Pictures

Eight years ago, PSY's Gangnam Style was the first Korean single to top iTunes' music charts. Now, Sweet Night has finally beaten Gangnam Style's record and is the second Korean single to feature at the top of Itunes' music charts. Moreover, Sweet Night is the first Korean solo track song to have 88 Number ones on the iTunes chart.

Sweet Night was produced by BTS's V and Hiss Noise. The song featured in Park Seo Joon’s new show, Itaewon Class. The show follows the story of ex-convict Park Sae-ro-yi, who gets expelled from his school after he punches a bully in the face. Moreover, he also loses his father in an accident. After his expulsion, Park Sae-ro-yi decides to follow in his father's footsteps and run his bar-restaurant DanBam (Sweet Night).

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Stand Out Moments From Netflix's 'Miss Americana'

This is not the first time that BTS's V has worked with Park Seo Joon. In fact, V made his acting debut in Park Seo Joon’s Hwarang back in 2016. The two are even close friends and have formed a group of their own, called Wooga Squad. BTS's V even sung the OST for Hwarang, titled It’s Definitely You. However, that song was a collaboration between V and fellow BTS member Jin.

Meanwhile, BTS' latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7, was a massive success. V and his fellow band members are now working on their next album. Moreover, the band is also releasing their next Japanese album in July of 2020.

Also Read | Best Travel Songs You Must Listen To If You Are Missing Travelling Due To Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.