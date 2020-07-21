BTS' Map Of The Soul: 7-The Journey Ranks #1 On Japanese Music Site

South Korean boy band BTS released their latest album Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey on July 15, 2020. The album has a Japanese release which has claimed the Number 1 spot on Japan’s largest music statistical site Oricon. According to reports, BTS’ Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey is number 1 on Oricon’s daily album chart.

The album, Map Of The Soul: 7 – The Journey has an estimated sale of 447, 869. The album consists of total 13 songs and it is BTS’ fourth full Japanese album. Amongst the 13 songs, there are Japanese versions of many of their Korean tracks, while two new original Japanese songs titled Stay Gold and Your Eyes Tell have also been added to the album. Your Eyes Tell and Stay Gold is co-written by BTS member Jungkook.

According to reports, the album reaching on Oricon‘s number 1 slot is BTS’ personal best first-day Japanese album sale. However, on April 2018, their last Japanese album Face Yourself sold 188, 085 copies on its first day. Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey has ensured that BTS break their own record as well.

BTS’ Korean album Map Of The Soul: 7 sold 429,000 copies in Japan. However, Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey has surpassed that record in just a day. BTS reportedly became the first foreign artist after Michael Jackson to have topped Oricon’s mid-year chart album sale. Michael Jackson was the only foreign artist to top the chart, about 36 years ago.

According to reports, Map Of The Soul: 7 The Journey became the sixth BTS album to top Oricon’s weekly album chart at number 1 position on July 21. The album also took over the first slot on Oricon’s weekly digital album chart. TVXQ currently holds the record for most number one album on Oricon’s weekly album chart with eight albums. BTS is now in the second position as the foreign male artist to achieve six albums in the number 1 position.

Apart from the successful run of the album, the songs that the BTS member’s Jungkook has co-written are also doing exceptionally well. The song Your Eyes Tell has reached number 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 98 countries. The song has claimed the number 1 slot in the US, the UK, Japan, UAE, Germany as well as France. On the other hand, his other song Stay Gold, has reached number 1 slot on iTunes top songs chart in 85 countries including the US, the UK as well as Canada.

Jungkook's co-written song- Your Eyes Tell

