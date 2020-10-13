'BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E' Virtual Concert Generates Enormous Revenue; Details Inside

The popular K-pop boy band BTS recently wrapped up their two-day virtual concert namely Map of the Soul: ON:E. Not only did the concert was joined by millions of fans who were desperately waiting for their favourite artists to perform, but also the concert has generated massive revenue for the band.

According to a report by GMA, BTS managed to mesmerise over 114 million fans worldwide during their virtual concert. Here’s everything that you need to know about the revenue generated by the boy band within just a span of two days.

How much did BTS earn?

A report by allkpop.com, suggests that the minimum ticket price to join the virtual concert was about 43.09 USD. This enabled Big Hit Entertainment to earn more than 43,528,792 USD in revenue. The report further states that the cost of multi-screen view ticket was 49,500 KRW and the tickets for the integrated screen was about 53.10 USD. Even HD and 4K resolution options were provided, which could only be purchased by Fanclub members. The rates of which ranged from 51.80 USD to 61.81 USD.

About BTS’ Map of the Soul: ON:E

BTS’ Map of the Soul: ON:E was the group’s second virtual concert after Bang Bang Con: The Live. The previous concert witnessed over 756,000 viewers across 107 countries which amounted to $19.7 million in only tickets as reported by GMA. The seven-member band haven’t met their Fan army since February. Owing to the global COVID-19 lockdown, several concerts of the band were either postponed or stood cancelled. To reunite with their fans, BTS hosted the two-day concert which enabled them to connect virtually.

The BTS performed almost 23 songs and even played VCRs which featured different concepts and incredible visuals. They danced to their classic hits like No More Dream, Dope and also delivered performances like Dynamite. The band also revisited some last album releases by putting up performances of Butterfly, Truth Untold and many more.

