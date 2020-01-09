K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Huang Zitao, popularly known as Tao, who is also a former member of popular K-pop group EXO, was recently mistaken for a BTS member. While he was shooting for his Chinese variety show The Protectors, Tao noticed the girls while they were in between the live segment of their show. He willingly posed with them for photographs after noticing their eagerness.

[NEWSFLASH]



Live Footage Of Armys Mistaking Former EXO Member Tao As Their Faves. EXOLS Not Surprised Anymore As This Incident Wasn't The First Time Armys Mistook EXO Members As Their Faves. pic.twitter.com/z1V3xJjQca — The Seoul Echo (@TheSeoulEcho) January 7, 2020

Also Read | 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK' Bag 2 Nominations Each In IHeartRadio Awards 2020!

However, Tao was in for a surprise, as he was later confronted by the girls. They asked him whether he belongs to the K-pop boy group BTS, as the girls found profound resemblance. Whilst Tao was still trying to understand their question, the girls repeated their question.

To this Tao was caught in utter surprise. He could not believe this. Later, he corrected them by saying that he was a former member of EXO.

Also Read | EXO Make Their Long-awaited Comeback With New MV 'Obsession'

One of the girls was familiar with the group, however, the other one was not. Though Tao was humble to this little confusion, he later asked the cameramen and producers to cut the part as he was embarrassed about them not knowing about EXO. He later exclaimed that EXO was popular when BTS were still in their struggle phase. Some of the fans of BTS took this sportingly, while some threw shade on Tao’s reaction about BTS.

Also Read | EXO Member Kai Threatens To Call The Cops After A Fan Waits Outside His House

Here are some fan reactions:

The conclusion: For most foreigners or westerns they know the name of BTS but they cannot tell each member of it lol — April the One (@Aprilshen0425) January 7, 2020

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

Goes on to show how BTS is a household name among gp😍 We love the only relevant foreign act — 🐳⁷ (@MoonChild_Jeon) January 7, 2020

Honestly idk why a boy not relevant to EXO or BTS could be such a topic today. Anyway let it go and sweet dream :) — April the One (@Aprilshen0425) January 7, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.