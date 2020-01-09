The Debate
K-Pop: Former EXO Artist Tao Mistaken For BTS Bandmember, Here's How He Reacted

Music

Tao was astounded to find out that some girls clicked pictures with him mistook him as a BTS member; he cleared the air by saying he is former EXO member

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
exo member

Huang Zitao, popularly known as Tao, who is also a former member of popular K-pop group EXO, was recently mistaken for a BTS member. While he was shooting for his Chinese variety show The Protectors, Tao noticed the girls while they were in between the live segment of their show. He willingly posed with them for photographs after noticing their eagerness.

Also Read | 'BTS', 'BLACKPINK' Bag 2 Nominations Each In IHeartRadio Awards 2020!

However, Tao was in for a surprise, as he was later confronted by the girls. They asked him whether he belongs to the K-pop boy group BTS, as the girls found profound resemblance. Whilst Tao was still trying to understand their question, the girls repeated their question.

To this Tao was caught in utter surprise. He could not believe this. Later, he corrected them by saying that he was a former member of EXO.

Also Read | EXO Make Their Long-awaited Comeback With New MV 'Obsession'

One of the girls was familiar with the group, however, the other one was not. Though Tao was humble to this little confusion, he later asked the cameramen and producers to cut the part as he was embarrassed about them not knowing about EXO. He later exclaimed that EXO was popular when BTS were still in their struggle phase. Some of the fans of BTS took this sportingly, while some threw shade on Tao’s reaction about BTS.

Also Read | EXO Member Kai Threatens To Call The Cops After A Fan Waits Outside His House

Here are some fan reactions: 

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Having An EXO Themed Tattoo On His Lower Back

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Z.TAO🔴黄子韬 (@hztttao) on

 

 

 

Published:
