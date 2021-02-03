Run BTS Episode 127: Jimin & V Showcase Their Strong Friendship As They Finish Challenges

Run BTS is a variety show that showcases BTS members taking part in various activities. The show airs weekly on V Live and Weverse. Some episodes show them playing games while other show activities like a cook-off, challenges, missions etc after which they are either given prizes or punishments. Currently, it's the season 3 of the Run BTS that is being aired on V Live and Weverse. The recent episode that is episode 127 aired on February 2, 2021.

The episode 127 of Run BTS saw the members pushing themselves to complete a tedious series of 14 challenges. The challenges included hula hooping, blowing bubbles and a water bottle trick, which finally caused the fans to see the friendship between Jimin and V. Read on.

Run BTS Episode 127 showcased BTS' Jimin and BTS' V's strong friendship

In the bottle challenge on Run BTS episode 127, the members had to flick out the caps of the water bottles by one swift motion, while the bottles were placed upside down on the table. Suga completed the challenge in one try, however, Jimin who claimed to be former kendo champ struggled to complete the challenge.

While Jimin was busy failing his attempts, the rest of the members passed the challenge putting him in the last. A total of 14 challenges needs to be completed so that a person can go home finally. The episode saw that V who was the second last member to complete the bottle challenge, supporting his friend Jimin, by singing with him their song Friends. However, when V completed the challenge, he left right in the middle of their duet. He wasn't aware that it was not the last challenge so V couldn't go home yet. The last challenge was to win at a rock paper scissor round. Each member had to win the round to finally go home.

In the rock paper scissors game, whichever members were the last to lose the final round would have to complete a dominos before they could go home. V was the last one to win as RM won the first round. Jimin and V then had to face the last challenge together. Jimin and V serenaded each other with the Friends song and started the face-off, which was won by Jimin. V then had to complete the dominos but Jimin was there to cheer him up and stood by his side. Suga was the first one to finish all the challenges. The recent episode was titled 777 Lucky Seven Part 2 on Run BTS.

