Remember When BTS Sent The ARMY In A State Of Meltdown With One Tweet On Valentine's Day?

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. This is a time of the year when celebrities tend to take to their respective social media handles and share gawk-worthy images on their social media handles. In addition to the same, some of the names from the Entertainment industry are observed to make their relationships with their respective rumoured better halves official. But, the South Korean boy band that goes by the name of BTS, tends to do something different on every February 14th. One such example is a video that was shared by the septet, which supposedly put the BTS army, the fanbase of the septet that hails from South Asia, in a state of meltdown. That very video can be found below as well as on BTS' official Twitter handle.

The Tweet:

이건 발렌타인초콜릿같은 선물영상 ㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/qwhAN0WkZc — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 14, 2019

The above tweet roughly translates to: This video is like a Valentine's Day gift on Chocolate Day. The video post, within minutes of it making it to the micro-blogging site, garnered reactions from the BTS army, which gave the indication that the South Asian fan base is in awe of them. Those tweets can be found below.

The Tweets:

Finally we received !!!!!!!!!This is Valentine's Chocolate-like gift video ㅋ ㅋㅋ

✨ Happy Valentines Day #BTS ✨#BTSBeMyValentine

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/4qkMRJgG2V — 🌒 Moon Pur💜ple BTS 🐯💜🤟🐰 (@DreamerBTSArmy) February 14, 2019

you guys are the reason why i don't have a valentine and i'm not even mad about it pic.twitter.com/Wt4xtbo1qa — dou⁷ 🕺🏻#1 hot 100 (@mapsofbts) February 14, 2019

THE CLOSEST TAEKOOK SELCA WE CAN GET! KEEP THRIVING TAEKOOKERS pic.twitter.com/B4ctlnMrtW — ᴮᴱzia⁷ 📚 (@perfecjoon) February 14, 2019

I LEGIT SCREAMED WHEN JUNGKOOK CAME OUT GOD I MISSED THAT BABY BOY SO MUCH 😭😭😭 — agz⁷ 🌸 jungkook (@jeondrafts) February 14, 2019

About BTS:

BTS, in a span of five to seven years, have transcended their own geographical boundaries and achieved the status of a worldwide phenomenon. BTS' songs are known to cause waves in the fan base that resides in South East Asia, who are also known as BTS Army. A piece on Forbes had compared the band to The Beatles a little over a year ago.

In response to the parallel that was drawn, BTS member, RM, said that they were humbled and honoured to be compared to a band like that. The member also said that at the end of the day, they are just a group of boys trying to spread love, happiness and positive energy in the world. And the fact that somebody even used the name of their band and that of The Beatles in the same sentence is enough for them.

