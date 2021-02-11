BTS MTV Unplugged Concert - Know When The Show Will Air On MTV

K-pop band BTS have created their space on the international charts. From Billboards to Grammy, the band is now non-stop. With their new album release BE, the band is all set to take part in MTV Unplugged concert. The BTS Army will get to see the biggest hits of the band. 'Dynamite', their first English song and the popular song of their album 'Life Goes On' will also be a part of the show. Read further to know more when you can watch MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS.

When will BTS MTV Unplugged air?

As per Variety, BTS MTV Unplugged concert is all set to air on February 23 at 9 pm ET. It will exclusively air on MTV in the United States as well as other parts of the world at the same time. The Unplugged will be different from MTV's heyday and will focus on being a source of fanfare. Earlier, singer Miley Cyrus added her touch to the show with “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions.” It set the tone for her new song 'Plastic Hearts' that was released a month after the show.

BTS MTV Unplugged concert

The BTS Army can't wait for the Bangtan Boys to perform and add their touch to the show. The band has been in touch with their fans throughout the pandemic through apps like Weverse and Vlive. BTS has also entered the Billboards charts with their songs. They also become the first group to have a song that entered Hot 100, Global 200, and Global 200 exclusively, in the U.S. at the same time. The K-pop band bagged their Grammy Nominations and also a place in 'Most Influential People of 2019" by TIME.

'Dynamite', the band's first English song has over 845 million views on YouTube and was appreciated all over by their fans. The song won various awards throughout the year 2020 including People's Choice Award for Song of 2020 and music video of 2020. The song also led them to enter Grammy Awards under Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category. On the other hand, their song from the album BE, 'Life goes on' has over 262 million views on YouTube.

