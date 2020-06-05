Last Updated:

BTS' Suga Is The First Ever Korean Artist To Be On No 1 'Digital Rap Song Sales' Chart

BTS Suga first-ever Korean artist achieves the feat of being on the No.1 level of Billboard's Digital Rap Song Sales. Read on to know more about the feat.

Shrishaila Bhandary
BTS

BTS sets a new high every day, with their record-breaking albums and amusing concerts. Recently, BTS Suga released his mixtape D-2 recently, and the music has been the talk of the town ever since. Suga, a rapper and producer with K-pop juggernauts BTS, has come back with a solo album after almost four years since his last mixtape, Agust-D.

The mixtape was accompanied by the MV Daechwita. Reports suggest that BTS’ Suga’s album is ranking number one, the first-ever feat by any Korean rapper, on the Digital Rap Song Sales Chart with D-2.

Suga's D-2 massive achievement

D-2 consists of 10 tracks, some of which has been produced by the rapper himself. Suga’s aesthetic album Daechwita has managed to be at No 1 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales chart. His album has even become a best-seller in the US.

The rap song Daechwita recoded over 17,000 sales as soon as it released, as per reports from Nielson Music. It also titled the second-bestselling track across all genres as per reports. In the over-all-Digital Song Sales chart, the rap song was right after pop sensations Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me. 

The rap-genre video song’s audio version Daechwita is now a first by a Korean artist to be number one on the Rap Digital Song Sales across continents. The reports also suggest that Suga is a rare artist to ever reach the top as not many Korean artists survived the dynamics of the chart in the past.

Daechwita is an almost-full Korean song, with few lyrics in the English language. The former artist to be at this level on the charts was also BTS’ very own J-hope aka Jung Hoseok. The rap-song, Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring Becky G was the last Korean-English- Spanish song to make it to the chart. It reached up to number three on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. However, Suga’s Daechwita was instantly a hit and did not take much time to make it to the top.

Daechwita released on May 22, which had a special appearance of BTS' Jin and Jungkook. The rap song was praised by fans for its irregular aesthetics and shoot locations. The album D-2 has many more interesting rap-songs for anyone who is curious.  

First Published:
