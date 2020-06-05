BTS' Suga Is The First Ever Korean Artist To Be On No 1 'Digital Rap Song Sales' Chart

BTS sets a new high every day, with their record-breaking albums and amusing concerts. Recently, BTS Suga released his mixtape D-2 recently, and the music has been the talk of the town ever since. Suga, a rapper and producer with K-pop juggernauts BTS, has come back with a solo album after almost four years since his last mixtape, Agust-D.

The mixtape was accompanied by the MV Daechwita. Reports suggest that BTS’ Suga’s album is ranking number one, the first-ever feat by any Korean rapper, on the Digital Rap Song Sales Chart with D-2.

Suga's D-2 massive achievement

D-2 consists of 10 tracks, some of which has been produced by the rapper himself. Suga’s aesthetic album Daechwita has managed to be at No 1 on Billboard's Rap Digital Song Sales chart. His album has even become a best-seller in the US.

The rap song Daechwita recoded over 17,000 sales as soon as it released, as per reports from Nielson Music. It also titled the second-bestselling track across all genres as per reports. In the over-all-Digital Song Sales chart, the rap song was right after pop sensations Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me.

The rap-genre video song’s audio version Daechwita is now a first by a Korean artist to be number one on the Rap Digital Song Sales across continents. The reports also suggest that Suga is a rare artist to ever reach the top as not many Korean artists survived the dynamics of the chart in the past.

Daechwita is an almost-full Korean song, with few lyrics in the English language. The former artist to be at this level on the charts was also BTS’ very own J-hope aka Jung Hoseok. The rap-song, Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring Becky G was the last Korean-English- Spanish song to make it to the chart. It reached up to number three on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart. However, Suga’s Daechwita was instantly a hit and did not take much time to make it to the top.

Daechwita released on May 22, which had a special appearance of BTS' Jin and Jungkook. The rap song was praised by fans for its irregular aesthetics and shoot locations. The album D-2 has many more interesting rap-songs for anyone who is curious.

