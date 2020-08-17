Rina Sawayama Asks Fans To 'pester' RM For Working On Their 'top-secret' Collaboration

The Japanese-British singer and songwriter, Rina Sawayama revealed that she had virtually written a song with Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM. The sensational rapper is the leader of the popular K-pop boy band, BTS. In a recent live stream, Rina spilled the beans about their much-awaited collaboration and said that RM might work on it if fans 'pester him enough' to do so.

Rina Sawayama speaks about her virtual collab with BTS' RM

In a live stream for Heat World, the British pop star Rina Sawayama answered a bunch of fan questions and comments about her latest album and compositions. During her interaction with fans, Rina made a huge revelation about her virtual collaboration with the BTS leader, RM. She responded to one of the fan tweets which read, "Okay, but can we collectively agree that @rinasawayama and Namjoon need to collab asap? I think yes is an understatement,” one fan said of the two musicians".

okay but can we collectively agree that @rinasawayama and Namjoon need to collab asap ? I think yes is an understatement — 🌱 𝗸𝗮𝘆⁷ ♡‘𝘀 𝗷𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗲 🌱 (@areumjoonie) May 11, 2020

In her response, the 30-year-old revealed, "We’ve actually spoken, we’ve written virtually together which is a bit top secret but I don’t think anything happened to that song but maybe if you guys pester him enough, he’ll work on it or something. I don’t know, man, they’re just so busy." Soon after Rina Sawayama made the shocking revelation, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the same. She even became a trending topic of discussion on Twitter, with some fans wondering what will happen next in terms of their 'top secret' project.

Watch the clip from her live stream below:

Based on Rina Sawayama's description of their collaboration, it doesn’t seem like the much-awaited song will be released anytime soon. However, both Rina and BTS boys have been considerably busy with their respective careers. While the Chosen Family singer released her studio album, Sawayama earlier this year, BTS promoted their latest songs like Black Swan and On. But, as a solo artist, RM did collaborate with Lil Nas X for a new version of Old Town Road, and even performed with the artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The rapper also writes songs for the boy band, along with members like J-Hope and Suga.

