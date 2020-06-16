BTS Member V's Pyjama Maker Shows Special Gesture Towards ARMY And The Singer

BTS singer V shared a picture a few weeks ago showing his Simpsons painting. Taehyung clicked a picture of him gazing at the painting which he later shared on Twitter. The ARMY was gushing over the picture and V’s TaeTae’s printed pyjamas caught much attention. Now, it is reported that makers of the garment have recorded a major increase in sales and have thanked the BTS member. Read to know more.

Makers of V’s pajamas thanks the singer & ARMY with a special gesture

According to reports, the pyjamas that V donned in the "Simpson's painting" post were sold out within a few minutes from the picture being shared on the social media platform. Now, it is reported that the manufacturers of the clothing have donated 300 pyjamas along with food items to 'Sangdong Community Welfare Centre'. The donation is said to be a gesture of goodwill to thank Taehyung for popularising the pyjamas and thanked the ARMY for purchasing them. It is from the money earned after the hike in sales following V’s Twitter post. As per the report, the sales had dropped amid coronavirus pandemic. However, the BTS member’s tweet gave a boost to sales. The comfy attire is said to be sold at 19,900 won (approximately ₹1,163) at the time. The pyjamas were available in different pieces for men and women.

Recently Kim Taehyung along with his band members appeared on the Dear Class of 2020 video. The singer congratulated the graduates and hoped that people can take bits of the moment and look back to this day to compare it to the days ahead of them. He also shared his journey and evolution as an artist and mentioned that he was not born with the talents of singing and dancing, but developed a passion for it along the way which has brought him joy and success in life.

V wrapped up his speech by clapping for students in sign language. This heart-warming gesture by Taehyung was appreciated by many of the BTS ARMY and also the non-ARMY members who expressed their love for the singer. They applauded his gesture on the internet.

Taehyung clapped in sign language at the end That was sign language for cheering someone up. when I say he is an angel I really mean it #DearClassOf2020 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/llIvUYtGE0 — Leleᵏᵗʰ¹ (@_SlNGULARlTY) June 7, 2020

Kim Taehyung’s latest work is Sweet Night, a solo track for Park Seo Joon’s Itaewon Class. The track is completely sung in English. It currently has more than 30 million on Youtube and has surpassed 1 million likes.

