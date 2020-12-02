BTS Members Can Now Postpone Their Military Service Due To Latest South Korean Bill; Read

South Korea's parliament has recently passed a bill that will allow the Grammy-nominated Kpop artists like BTS from their country to postpone their mandatory military service. This bill was passed in the country as an amendment to South Korea's military service act that states that all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 need to serve in the military for about 2 years, as a part of the mandatory military service. Read on for more details on BTS military service and the revised military act in South Korea.

Would BTS members postpone their military service after revised military service act?

According to BBC, the revised Military Service Act states that a pop culture artist (recommended by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism), who have hugely enhanced the image of Korea within the nation as well as globally can now postpone their military service until the age of 30. This amendment to the South Korean military law would now allow Kpop stars to be an exception for the military service until the age of 30.

BTS' oldest member Jin is currently nearing the age of 28 and was expected to be the one to be the first to complete his mandatory military service, however now he would have the chance to postpone his military service for the country by 2 years.

This is the first time that South Korea has allowed this exemption for the Kpop group members. Earlier, this exception had been made available to high profile classical musicians, athletes and even sportsmen who have won laurels at the Olympics or other significant games. This could prove as a good opportunity for the BTS members, as enlisting at this current time when the K-pop band is making history in the musical world may have affected the group's success and popularity.

South Korea's Military Service Act revised version was introduced in September after BTS garnered international success after the release of their 1st all English single titled Dynamite. The song had peaked No. 2 on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart, plus it also reached at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 (BTS had become the first South Korean artists to achieve this).

A week ago, BTS even received an unprecedented Grammy award nomination too after Dynamite was nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category, artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift are also nominated for the same award.

