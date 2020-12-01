BTS' New Album 'Be' Produces More Than One Top 10 Hits, See Details

The South Korean band BTS is at the top of their game as they have been nominated for the 2021 Grammys as well as their album Be is the first album to produce more than one top 10 hits In the U.S. BTS has been gaining fame and acknowledgment worldwide for their song Dynamite and their new album Be has again put the spotlight on the group. Read on to know more about BTS' new album and their song Life Goes On.

BTS' Be Album

According to Forbes, one of BTS’s albums, Be has now produced several top 10 hits on the Hot 100. As their latest full-length album Be opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the band’s new song titled Life Goes On kicks off its time on the Hot 100 at No. 1. The band had earlier topped the Hot 100 with Dynamite and this time with Life Goes On, hip-hop, guitar-laced single about the struggles of pandemic life. Unlike Dynamite, Life Goes On received very less promotion and advertisement, which makes its debut at No. 1 that much more shocking. Huge physical and digital sales, led by the group’s dedicated fans, known as the BTS Army pushed the single to the top.

According to Billboard chart, BTS has managed to attain the number 1 position in Billboard Hot 100 with three songs in the last three months, first being Dynamite that released in August and dominated the chart at 1 consecutively for two weeks, slipped to number two in the third week only to come back at number one at the fourth week again. BTS collaborated with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo's Savage Love remix which also was at number one and the third being Life Goes On. The Be album is a majorly Korean language release but does feature the group’s first all-English song, Dynamite. The song marked the band's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated back in September. It also recently garnered the group its first Grammy Award nomination, for best pop duo/group performance.

