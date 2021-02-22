BTS Members Enjoy BE Photo Card Decor Session, Explore Their Artistic Sides With Stickers

BTS members are showcasing their artistic sides. Recently, the Bangtan Bomb channel shared a video of the group decorating their BE cards. In the video, all the group members are having ample amount fun as they decorate the cards with stickers. Unfortunately, Suga could not join other members as he was recovering from a shoulder surgery.

K-pop BTS are one of the most-busiest artists on the planet. Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, BTS members were busy creating new music and even dropped one of their most successful singles titled Dynamite. But recently, the K-pop group took some time out from their busy schedules and decorated BE photo cards.

The Bangtan Bomb YouTube channel shared a video of the same. The video starts with Namjoon and J-Hope decorating their cards. J-Hope chooses to write his name on the card. While Namjoon tires to explore his creative side. Both the BTS members continue decorating the cards, since Namjoon reveals that he has never done any sort of decoration, J-Hope motivates to continue his decoration. Finally, Namjoon completes the decoration and goes for a ‘maximalist’ themed card and almost covers it with stickers.

Next up, Jin and Jinmin also take on the task and begin decorating their cards. During the entire process, the two BTS members keep on bickering over the stickers. Jimin explains that he wants to decorate his card with stars and soon Jin explains his concept. Taehyung and Jungkook also explore their creative vision through this session. As mentioned earlier, Suga could not join the fun as he went through a shoulder surgery. Hence, he chose to record his decoration session in isolation.

BTS drops BE: Essential Edition

BTS surprised the ARMY on February 21, 2021 and dropped the BE: Essential Edition. After releasing BE: Essential Edition, BTS also released the track Life Goes On. The song speaks volumes about how the current pandemic has created issues in many people’s lives. Moreover, this title track’s music video even ended with a special message for the ARMY.

