On J-Hope's Birthday, Look At 10 Photos Of The BTS Member That Unleash His Goofiness

BTS aka the Bangtan Boys has emerged as one of the most successful K-pop bands of all the time. The septet has broken several records in the past by topping music charts and raking highest steaming entries. February 18 marks the 27th birthday of a band member, J-Hope. From exceptional dance moves to goofy nature, J-Hope is one idol who is popular amongst the BTS army for all merry and positive things. J-Hope always brings laughter and joy to the faces of fans and his Instagram profile is a testimony to it. Here, we have curated a few photos of the artist that proves he is the true sunshine of the BTS band.

The Facemask photo

In the picture, J-Hope can be seen dressed in striped nightwear which is paired with a matching headband. Before sleeping, the artist did not fail to complete his skincare routine. Donning a facemask, J-Hope continues to take off his skin, however, while doing so he doesn’t forget to entertain fans. Take a look:

J-Hope’s favourite soft toy

Here, J-Hope can be seen playing with one of his favourite blue soft toys. Holding the toy, in his hand, the musician flashes his white teeth to the camera making a funny face. The picture made many burst out in laughter.

ALSO READ| Did You Know BTS Name Has A Very Thoughtful & Positive Full Form, Find Out Here

Grammy’s post with a goofy face

J-Hope, took to Instagram, to post a slew of pictures from his Grammy celebration. However, in the first photo of the post, the BTS member appears to be making a goofy face donning a multi-coloured beanie. Check it out below:

ALSO READ| J Hopes' Notes For Dis-ease Dropped Prior To Release Of BTS's BE-Essential Edition Album

Funky flight photo

In the post, fans can see J-Hope seated inside what appears to be an aeroplane. However, his travel picture is quite different from other celebs. The photo features J-Hope making a piggy face as he flaunts his purple earbuds. This was his quirky way to describe, how the singer enjoys plane rides while listening to music.

ALSO READ| BTS' J-Hope Gets Photobombed By Jin In His Recent Photoshoot, Watch Video

The buffed pout

Looking at J-Hope’s Instagram, it is clear that the singer loves to pout while clicking selfies. His Instagram is filled with J-Hope’s different pout variation, one of them being the buffed one. Have a look at it below:

ALSO READ| BTS' J-Hope Adds Another Bewitching Addition To BTS Army's BE (Essential Edition)

Few other goofy pictures of J-Hope:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.