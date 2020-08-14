Last Updated:

Soribada Awards 2020: BTS Bags Highest Acclaim With 'Daesang', While TWICE Is 'Top Artist'

Here is a list of all the winners at the Soribada Awards 2020. K-pop juggernauts BTS win the grand prize with a Daesang and TWICE is the artist of the year.

Written By
Shrishaila Bhandary
Soribada Awards 2020

Soribada Awards 2020 wrapped up last evening in Seoul, South Korea with many K-pop stalwarts in attendance. Jun Hyun-Moo and Jin Se-Yeon hosted the Soribada Awards 2020 with much fanfare. This year the grand prize was bagged by BTS songs. The group received three awards in total with a Daesang, New K-Wave Favorite Male Bias Award and shared the Bonsang with several others from the K-pop world. The juniors of BTS at BigHit, TXT also won the newcomer award in Soribada Awards 2020.

Apart from the above-mentioned groups, Kang Daniel, a solo K-pop idol also won one of the major 'Stage of the Year Award'. Girl group TWICE's songs also helped them win the 'Artist of the Year Award'. All of the K-pop idols gave heartwarming speeches, thanking their fans for the support. During the gratitude speech of BTS songs, the group thanked their producer as well as fans for contributing to their success, as reported in Soompi, a Korean media portal. 

Also Read | 'BTS Map Of The Soul ON:E' Concert To Be Held Online And Offline In October

Here is complete Soribada Awards 2020 winners list for this year

Daesang in Soribada Awards 2020

  • BTS
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on

Artist of the Year Award

  • TWICE
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TWICE (@twicetagram) on

Music of the Year Award

  • Red Velvet
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Red Velvet Official (@redvelvet.smtown) on

Stage of the Year Award

  • Kang Daniel
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daniel Kang (@daniel.k.here) on

Also Read | K-pop Songs: Top 20 Debut Songs Of K-pop Groups That Are Evergreen & A Must Listen

Bonsang in Soribada Awards 2020

  • NCT Dream
  • Oh My Girl!
  • GFRIEND
  • MAMAMOO
  • VICTON
  • AB6IX
  • Red Velvet
  • TWICE
  • IZ*ONE
  • ASTRO
  • Kang Daniel
  • BTS

New K-Wave Real Fan Award

  • Kang Daniel

New K-Wave Performance Award

  • (G)I-DLE
  • The Boyz

New K-Wave Global Artist Award

  • ASTRO

New K-Wave Favorite Male Bias Award

  • BTS

New K-Wave Favorite Female Bias Award

  • TWICE

New K-Wave Voice Award

  • Kim Jaehwan
  • Kim Wooseok
  • Ha Sungwoon

New Hallyu Artist Award

  • TXT
  • ITZY

Also Read | 'Gangnam Style' To 'Obsession': K-pop Songs One Must Add To The Playlist

New K-Wave Global Hot Trend Award

  • Stray Kids
  • IZONE

New K-Wave Rising Trot Award

  • Kim Soo Chan
  • Kim Dabi

New K-Wave OST Award

  • Gaho

New K-Wave Music Icon Award

  • ONEUS
  • Cosmic Girls

New K-Wave Rising Artist Award

  • GWSN
  • LOONA
  • Nature

New K-Wave Next Artist Award

  • DKB
  • AleXa

New Artist Award

  • CRAVITY
  • TOO
  • MCND

New K-Wave Producer Award

  • Kim Do Hoon

New K-Wave Songwriter Award

  • A Coma
  • Lee Han Gil

Also Read | Disha Patani Reveals She’s 'obsessed' With BTS Songs 'Boy With Love'; Check Out The Post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all