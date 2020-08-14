Soribada Awards 2020: BTS Bags Highest Acclaim With 'Daesang', While TWICE Is 'Top Artist'

Soribada Awards 2020 wrapped up last evening in Seoul, South Korea with many K-pop stalwarts in attendance. Jun Hyun-Moo and Jin Se-Yeon hosted the Soribada Awards 2020 with much fanfare. This year the grand prize was bagged by BTS songs. The group received three awards in total with a Daesang, New K-Wave Favorite Male Bias Award and shared the Bonsang with several others from the K-pop world. The juniors of BTS at BigHit, TXT also won the newcomer award in Soribada Awards 2020.

Apart from the above-mentioned groups, Kang Daniel, a solo K-pop idol also won one of the major 'Stage of the Year Award'. Girl group TWICE's songs also helped them win the 'Artist of the Year Award'. All of the K-pop idols gave heartwarming speeches, thanking their fans for the support. During the gratitude speech of BTS songs, the group thanked their producer as well as fans for contributing to their success, as reported in Soompi, a Korean media portal.

Here is complete Soribada Awards 2020 winners list for this year

Daesang in Soribada Awards 2020

BTS

Artist of the Year Award

TWICE

Music of the Year Award

Red Velvet

Stage of the Year Award

Kang Daniel

Bonsang in Soribada Awards 2020

NCT Dream

Oh My Girl!

GFRIEND

MAMAMOO

VICTON

AB6IX

Red Velvet

TWICE

IZ*ONE

ASTRO

Kang Daniel

BTS

New K-Wave Real Fan Award

Kang Daniel

New K-Wave Performance Award

(G)I-DLE

The Boyz

New K-Wave Global Artist Award

ASTRO

New K-Wave Favorite Male Bias Award

BTS

New K-Wave Favorite Female Bias Award

TWICE

New K-Wave Voice Award

Kim Jaehwan

Kim Wooseok

Ha Sungwoon

New Hallyu Artist Award

TXT

ITZY

New K-Wave Global Hot Trend Award

Stray Kids

IZONE

New K-Wave Rising Trot Award

Kim Soo Chan

Kim Dabi

New K-Wave OST Award

Gaho

New K-Wave Music Icon Award

ONEUS

Cosmic Girls

New K-Wave Rising Artist Award

GWSN

LOONA

Nature

New K-Wave Next Artist Award

DKB

AleXa

New Artist Award

CRAVITY

TOO

MCND

New K-Wave Producer Award

Kim Do Hoon

New K-Wave Songwriter Award

A Coma

Lee Han Gil

