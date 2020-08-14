Soribada Awards 2020: BTS Bags Highest Acclaim With 'Daesang', While TWICE Is 'Top Artist'

Soribada Awards 2020 wrapped up last evening in Seoul, South Korea with many K-pop stalwarts in attendance. Jun Hyun-Moo and Jin Se-Yeon hosted the Soribada Awards 2020 with much fanfare. This year the grand prize was bagged by BTS songs. The group received three awards in total with a Daesang, New K-Wave Favorite Male Bias Award and shared the Bonsang with several others from the K-pop world. The juniors of BTS at BigHit, TXT also won the newcomer award in Soribada Awards 2020.
Apart from the above-mentioned groups, Kang Daniel, a solo K-pop idol also won one of the major 'Stage of the Year Award'. Girl group TWICE's songs also helped them win the 'Artist of the Year Award'. All of the K-pop idols gave heartwarming speeches, thanking their fans for the support. During the gratitude speech of BTS songs, the group thanked their producer as well as fans for contributing to their success, as reported in Soompi, a Korean media portal.
