BTS Members Jimin & RM Make Delicious Dalgona Coffee Amid Quarantine

Just a week before their online concert, BTS members Jimin and RM featured in a live stream on their official V-Live account. The two BTS superstars participated in the massively popular quarantine trend of making Dalgona coffee. The Dalgona coffee is a South Korean specialty which includes coffee, milk, sugar and some delicious whipped cream.

[From BTS V-Live Video]

Above is the video of the live stream that Jimin and RM posted on their official BTS account on V-Live. The two BTS members greeted their fans and then proceeded to make some Dalgona Coffee. During the live stream, RM interacted with fans while Jimin struggled with whipping the mixture.

RM amusingly watched Jimin as he got irritated over the effort he had to put into mixing the coffee. Finally, once the Dalgona Coffee was prepared, the two BTS members enjoyed their drink with their fans.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all the BTS members are staying inside their homes in self-quarantine. Moreover, their recent tour was cancelled because of the outbreak. However, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have a special treat planned for all their fans.

Recently, BTS announced its upcoming Bang Bang Con. This will be a special online concert that will be performed on live stream for all the fans who missed BTS' latest tour. BTS members also want to use this online concert to entertain and reassure their fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The band announced the dates for their online Bang Bang Con on Twitter. This online concert was announced after the management company, Big Hit Entertainment, pushed back their Map Of The Soul Tour and cancelled all their Seoul shows. The Map Of The Soul Tour was supposed to start on April 25, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

