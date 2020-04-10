Taylor Swift's Best Moments From BTS Of The Man Video

Pop star Taylor Swift has showcased her every side in music videos. However, her biggest transformation was visible in The Man, according to her fans. Recently, Swift released the new music video for her Lover album. Another thing that makes The Man special is that the singer marked her first solo directorial debut with it. Taylor Swift’s latest single revolves around an ambitious businessman, who is an overachiever. But towards the end, the music video stuns everyone with its shocking revelation. It showcases that The Man was Taylor Swift herself, who was disguised with the assistance of heavy makeup.

In the music video, The Man’s voice is provided by The Rock. In the behind-the-scenes photos shared by Taylor Swift, she thanked Dwayne Johnson for voicing him. Therefore, we have compiled some of the interesting BTS photos featuring Swift’s best moments from The Man.

Taylor Swift’s best moments from The Man

1. A BTS video clip

Taylor Swift shared a video clip showcasing the making of The Man. She took to Instagram and wrote about her father’s acting debut. He plays an umpire with whom The Man acts like a jerk. He also throws a tennis ball at him.

2. Taylor Swift marked her solo directorial debut

3. Incredible transformation

Taking about her unimaginable transformation, Taylor Swifts expressed gratitude to her team. She played the role of The Man in her new music video. She was unrecognizable before her pictures showed up by the end of the song.

4. A still from The Man

Taylor Swift shared a few BTS posts on her official Instagram page. In one of the stills, The Man is sitting in his bedroom and pondering over something. In the caption accompanying the photo, Taylor Swift also thanks Dwayne Johnson for voicing The Man.

