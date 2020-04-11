BTS Member V's Catchphrase 'I'm A Good Boy' Takes TikTok By Storm; Watch Videos

BTS member V’s catchphrase “I am a very good boy” has now become one of the trending Tik Tok videos. Taehyung, the 24-years-old singer’s catchphrase which he used to introduced himself previously on a US platform is much loved by all Tik Tok users. Thousands of users have showered their love on the BTS member by sharing videos reciting his catchphrase amid lockdown.

In the meantime, Taehyung has another reason to rejoice about. The singer has now reportedly topped the checklist of Starmometer’s 100 Asian Heartthrobs of 2020. He had reportedly beaten his fellow BTS members Jungkook, Jimin and Jin in the race. V has reportedly topped the checklist consecutively three times due to his spectacular talent.

Have a look at V’s original catchphrase here:

Tik Tok users copying BTS member V’s catchphrase:

The viral catchphrase of Taehyung has taken Tik Tok by storm. Thousands of users have used to make it trend online. While a few can be seen dressed in school dress to imitate being a "good boy", a few have opted for a quirky avatar for it. The viral Tik Tok video is making the right now on the social media platform and is accepted by many as a challenge.

