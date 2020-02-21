BTS' New Track 'NO' To Be On TikTok Ahead Of The Official Release Of 'Map Of The Soul: 7'

K-pop group BTS will release their next album’s tracklist today that is February 21, 2020. The much-awaited comeback will witness the next album Map of the Soul: 7. Ahead of their release, the K-pop juggernauts revealed to a news publication that one of the tracks from the album will be also released on TikTok, which is a popular video making and sharing application.

BTS' new track to be on TikTok

The management company of BTS, BigHit, revealed to a news publication, the track NO from Map of the Soul: 7, will be released 12 hours before the official release of the full album. The track can be used on the short-video making application, TikTok.

Further users can indulge in content making activities using the exclusive song of BTS. Adding to this, fans can also enjoy a thirty seconds long clip of the brand new song.

Earlier reports suggested that BTS’ debut in TikTok was a record-breaking one. The group became the fastest ever account on TikTok to surpass a million followers in a short period of time. It took only three hours and 31 seconds for the seven-member boy the band to achieve the feat.

Adding to this, in the same six days’ span J-Hope feat Becky G’s Chicken Noodle Soup challenge was started on TikTok which took the users by storm and had over 480 million views on the app. Many fans also indulged in following the challenge.

BTS has released two solo tracks namely Shadow by Suga and Ego by J-Hope earlier to the comeback. According to reports, the TikTok move is to engage more fans with the band ahead of the comeback, which will have an MV release on February 28, 2020. BTS also released a unique MV of Black Swan performed by MN Dance Academy. Fans are awaiting the album release today.

