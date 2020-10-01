BTS Mesmerizes With 'Black Swan' As Jin's Antics Stand Out On Day 3 Of 'The Tonight Show'

BTS fans might not have had enough of their recent Home performance and the group has struck the fans again with another set. The septet band members performed Black Swan which was a hit single from the band’s album Map Of The Soul: 7. BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V participated in Day 3 of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and this time fans witnessed some acting skills from the group's eldest member Jin.

BTS on Jimmy Fallon's show

BTS is currently on Day three of #BTSWeek on The Tonight Show as so far the members have collaborated in acapella X beatboxing version of Dynamite, a traditional Idol song performance and Home. This was followed by day 2 of Home ballad song performance as well as John Cena’s interview.

The group’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is ongoing and by each day, BTS is delivering excellence as per fans. This time, the set design was set to the tones of Black Swan, with exhorted mystery and creativity. Members of the band are remotely appearing in Jimmy’s show with games, dances, collaboration and interviews.

Black Swan and games for BTS

BTS opted for a dark theme unlike day 2’s bright looks for Home performance. The members wore dapper outfits for Black Swan. The youngest member of the group, Jeon Jungkook was seen in a man bun during the performance similar to day 1’s Idol look. After the performance, BTS joined show’s host Jimmy for a games session. The game was showing emotions through dancing and it was titled as ‘Dance Your Feelings’.

Eldest member Jin outdid all the members of the group along with the host. As prompted by Suga, “He showed what an acting major idol” can do. The members were given emotion and a situation for example, “How will you dance if you watched Netflix for 5 hours and have a dead leg?” and Jin managed to perfectly win the games session with his goofy acting skills. The members as well as Jimmy were a laugh riot during the final round of the game.

BTS week on 'The Tonight Show'

BTS will be performing for two more days according to the makers of the show. The group will be showing their participation in the show through more performances, interviews and more.

Here are the highlights of BTS week on The Tonight Show Day 3

