BTS’ Online Concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' To Take Place In October

BTS enjoyed great success in 2020 because of their latest single Dynamite. BTS have become global superstars with a huge fan following around the world. They are now all set for a new online concert BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ONE. The BTS online concert will take place in Seoul and will be live-streamed on October 10 and 11. Here is everything you need to know about the event:

BTS online concert: "MAP OF THE SOUL"

The concert was originally set to begin in April. However, BTS had to reschedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are finally coming up with "MAP OF THE SOUL". The concert will be held in their home city Seoul and will be live-streamed globally on October 10 and 11. This marks the latest collaborative effort between Big Hit and Kiswe since “BANG BANG CON The Live”.

The title “MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E” signifies a one and only online edition concert. For this event, BTS will go beyond showing just virtual performances and bring massive scale to their stages for about two hours of running time. Coming to the technological aspects, there will be 4K resolution, AR, and XR that will help the viewers get more vivid and enhanced content. The concert will not only be more theatrical but it will also provide the fans with six multi-view screens called as the “multi-view live streaming” and the fans will get to choose one according to their choice.

Big Hit Entertainment said, "We have prepared never-before-seen stages and various setlists for fans who must have felt disappointed by the cancellation of offline concerts due to COVID-19. Some songs will also be given variations across the two days. We hope you look forward to “BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E”. More details about the concert will be available on the Weverse Shop online.

BTS had opened a new era of On-Contact shows with “BANG BANG CON The Live” that met 756,600 ARMY in June 2020. Marking the biggest audience for a paid virtual concert, BTS has now shown new possibilities of virtual concerts in the age of COVID-19. Their new album BE (Deluxe Edition) will release on November 20. However, the album is now available for pre-order.

About BTS

BTS is an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or Beyond the Scene. They're a South Korean boyband that has won millions of hearts around the globe after their debut in 2013. The 7 members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. BTS became popular with their self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans globally. They have established themselves as global superstars breaking countless world records.

BTS, over the years, has influenced a huge crowd with their LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech. They have garnered a huge fan following called the ARMY. BTS has been on the top of music charts and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world and has been named as one of TIME 100: The Most Influential People of 2019. They have won various awards, namely the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards. Recently, at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, they won the Best Pop, the first-ever Asian act to do so.

