John Cena Gushes About BTS On Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; ARMY Reacts On Twitter

A few days ago, WWE legend John Cena was announced as a guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cena made a physical appearance on the show amid the COVID-19 crisis, discussing his new book Elbow Grease: Fast Friends. However, Cena's appearance on the show coincided with BTS Week – where the seven-member k-pop group will be delivering a performance every day for a week on the show. Known to a BTS fan himself, the 16-time WWE World Champion raved about his love for the South Korean group on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Also read | John Cena learnt THIS lesson about downtime from the K-pop group BTS: John Cena and BTS

John Cena on BTS during the Jimmy Fallon Show

With Cena's appearance, Fallon gave fans hope of a John Cena and BTS interaction. While Cena and the k-pop group did not interact, the Bumblebee actor spoke about how he started following the group. "They've been so globally popular for so long, I was like, 'Okay, I should probably know about this,'" Cena said. "When I started to look at BTS and listen to their music, I was originally drawn."

The 43-year-old star also praised the group's rappers, impressed by their "boom-bap beats" and actual rap. Cena revealed that he was firstly interested in their music and later got into what their music stands for – self-love. "They advocate self-love, they advocate 'Don't be afraid of failure', they advocate 'You are enough,'" Cena added, impressed with the BTS' campaign to try and shatter stereotypes about difficulties and situations people go through.

Also read | John Cena reveals why he admires popular K-pop group BTS: John Cena on BTS

Cena admitted that BTS are exceptional performers, but highlighted the message they send, which he claims "resonates" with people. Well aware of the hate the k-pop titans receive on the internet, the WWE icon stated that he doesn't care what anyone else thinks of them. He maintained that it's impressive that BTS can have fun with their work and also resonate with people. That's fu****g changing the world. That is impressive," Cena added.

Also read | K-Pop band BTS want to meet John Cena, WWE legend reacts to the Jimmy Fallon show: John Cena and BTS

BTS ARMY reacts to John Cena speaking about the k-pop group

no one:



armys TL right now about john cena: pic.twitter.com/xcnGBaSQiG — jungkook 🍇 (@jeonsflirty) September 30, 2020

fallon: so about your book



john cena: yeah this kinda connects to bts — e⁷ #1(=) (@knjeIite) September 30, 2020

john cena really said “my blood runs purple” for 3 minutes straight on national television — zai⁷︎ ♡ (@awjiminie) September 30, 2020

John cena be spilling facts and we love facts pic.twitter.com/p7rkyhoc9S — JK archive. (@Jungkookthing) September 30, 2020

We really got John Cena on our team, don't even try to mess with BTS unless you want your world flipped upside down — TIN-틴⁷🌷 (@taebokkiii) September 30, 2020

Along with BTS, Cena also chose to compliment BTS' fanbase ARMY, who have supported their artists for so long, and even participate in charity in BTS' name. According to Cena, ARMY are not "just geeked out fans", and have worked to donate to the Black Lives Matter Movement, wanting to match what their idols donated. "And, this isn't the first time they've done this. This BTS ARMY charity gives a bunch to philanthropic causes," Cena stated.

Also read | BTS, John Cena to appear on the Jimmy Fallon show: John Cena and BTS

Previously, Cena has also spoken about BTS on The Late Late Show with James Corden, even admitting that their member J-hope or Jung Hoseok is his favourite. Later, the group themselves spoke about being fans of Cena during their earlier appearance on Fallon's show. The WWE legend had replied to the clip, expressing his wish to meet the seven members one day.

The day is here! You can purchase #ElbowGrease: Fast Friends (and even get a pretty cool video!) by picking up a copy here: https://t.co/OLH9rq6uWe and uploading it to https://t.co/eeFlyKK899! Thanks for joining me on this fun journey with the #ElbowGrease team! pic.twitter.com/5XEwFWQ1ov — John Cena (@JohnCena) September 29, 2020

Cena is set to work in movies like F9 and The Suicide Squad, where he is said to be playing the Peacemaker. He is also promoting his new book, which is his third picture book in the #1 New York Times bestselling Elbow Grease series.

On the other hand, BTS – Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jeon Jungkook – are promoting their latest single Dynamite - the first song by a Korean act to reach the No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The group is also preparing for their self-produced album "BE".

(Image credits: Still from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube)