BTS Week Photos From 'The Tonight Show' Make Fans Go Gaga; See Reactions

BTS members Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga and V delivered several performances on BTS Week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The seven-member boyband was on the show between September 28 to October 2, 2020. After the performances, Dispatch X Naver released HD pictures of the group members. Some of the pictures zoomed in on the members and showed intricate details of the members of the boyband.

All about BTS Naver-Dispatch photos 2020

BTS’ Naver-Dispatch photos 2020 caused a buzz within the fandom. The fans were appreciative of the pictures as it showed the members in a new light. The photos of the group were from their Idol and Mikrokosmos performances that is from Day one and Day 4 of BTS Week. In some of the pictures, the members could be seen posing and in some pictures, the candid stills can be seen. All of this in-between the performances. The pictures were clicked in a traditional set-up, next to Korean Gyeongbokgung palace and monuments.

Check out BTS Naver-Dispatch photos 2020

BTS' Jimin's pictures

BTS' Jin's pictures

BTS' Jungkook's pictures

BTS' J-Hope's pictures

BTS' RM's pictures

BTS' Suga's pictures

BTS' Taehyung's pictures

Fans praised the quality of the pictures through several social media posts. Some were curious about the photographers of the HD BTS' photos. Check out fan reactions to the BTS photoshoot

My question is,is the Camera man/woman OKKK!! — ᴮᴱLizzie⁷♪✤· (@BTSBeYourself_) October 7, 2020

Ok, seriously!! How’s the photographer still alive after taking these fabulous shots?!? 💜🥵 — Jessica Marra (@Digilady99) October 7, 2020

i think they had a new one for each photo of each member istg 🥵 — 자나비⁷ ⟭⟬ ꫀ ᥊ 𝓲 ꪶ ꫀ (@jannn_kat) October 7, 2020

Why are you doing this to us? I can't breathe anymore 😭🤤 pic.twitter.com/xYO2Vdsyz0 — ᴮᴱGenn⁷🐨⟭⟬x⟬⟭🐳 (@genntomelden) October 7, 2020

Great photos, every member looks incredible. They're stunning 🤩 — ᴮᴱMarta⁷ 🦕🦖 (@Marta53552165) October 7, 2020

BTS week on 'The Tonight Show'

The septet band members performed Black Swan which was a hit single from the band’s album Map Of The Soul: 7. Another easy-going version of Home was also showcased by the group on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Apart from BTS' photos, the show hosted several games and fun activities with BTS.

The members of the group played Zoom Olympics, a socially distanced game show. John Cena also attended the BTS Week as a guest and spoke about his love for the band. The group even participated in a beatboxing version of Dynamite. Towards the end of the BTS Week, the septet tried their hand at roller skating after giving a stellar, retro-themed dance performance of Dynamite.

