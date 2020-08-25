BTS' RM And A Fan's Adorable Interaction Goes Viral; Fans Say RM Has The "purest Heart"

Kim Namjoon, also known by the stage name BTS’ RM has often taken to social media to interact with his fans. The rapper and leader of K-pop juggernauts BTS recently took to VLive to interact with the group’s followers. The k-idol was talking about everyday things until a fan’s comment caught his attention. One fan asked BTS leader Namjoon if she can call him on ‘the first-name basis.’

BTS' RM and fan's adorable interaction

BTS’ RM saw the comments in the live commenting section, as one fan asked, “I am younger than you but can I call you Joon?”, He replied in a jiffy saying “Of course, go ahead!” Several other fans reacted positively to BTS leader Namjoon’s reaction. Some said that he is kind enough to let a fan call him by his name. This interaction between RM and the fan went viral within a short span of time.

Check out BTS leader Namjoon's reaction to the fan

some army at the meet and greet called 🐨 by "joon" she apologized bc she's supposed to called him RM but joon said it's okay... same energy with this vlive 🥺 pic.twitter.com/TVLEhujiLW — jelz ⁷ (@cchimbap) August 25, 2020

The backstory to this is that as per Korean tradition, one cannot address the other person on the first-name basis if he or she is not closely acquainted. However, despite the anonymity, BTS leader Namjoon was kind enough to let the fan call him by his first name. On the other hand, the fan in question did not use any syllable to address an older person. For example-Oppa (which refers to a female addressing a male person, who is older than her). The fan reactions to this viral BTS’ RM and fan interaction moment was varied, check them out here:

Here is how some fans reacted to this viral interaction-

He is the best — Prarthana⁷ (@jiminsjams095) August 25, 2020

HE HAS THE PUREST HEARTT AND I LIVEEEEE FOR THAT — Fairy⁷/ᵈʸⁿᵃᵐⁱᵗᵉ✰ (@YourZSowLovely) August 25, 2020

On the professional front

BTS released their record braking MV Dynamite. BTS’ Dynamite is smashing highest views records, previously set by Taylor Swift’s Cardigan and BLACKPINK’s How You Like That. Only after four days of releasing BTS’ Dynamite, makers at BigHit has released a fun, more relaxed version of the record-breaking track. The music video, B-Side is the whole of Dynamite MV but from different angles and bloopers of BTS members. The group members Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, Kim Seok Jin, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkoook, Jung Hoseok are seen having fun and being goofy in the B-Side music video.

