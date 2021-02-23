BTS' Album 'Map Of The Soul: 7' Completes One Year In Billboard 200 Chart

Popular K-pop band BTS released their 7th studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21, 2020. With the celebration of the first anniversary of their album release, it has also completed a whole year in the charts of Billboard 200. Recently, Billboard Charts took to their Twitter to announce that the album will be completing a year in the top 200 and this week, it is on number 108. Check it out.

Map of the Soul: 7 completes a year in Billboard 200

.@BTS_twt's 'Map of the Soul: 7' has now spent a full year on the #Billboard200 (No. 108 this week). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2021

Apart from this, Billboard also released The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 charts. In the chart, the songs were listed excluding the United States. BTS' song 'Dynamite' made it to number 4, check it out.

The Global Excl. U.S. top 10 (chart dated Feb. 27, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2021

BTS' Map of the Soul: 7

The album is a follow-up of the band's 2019 extended play 'Map of the Soul: Persona'. The band described the album as 'deeply personal' and that it includes the journey of seven years since their debut. BTS collaborated with various international artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Troye Sivan and Sia. During the debut of their album, they were number one on Billboard 200 charts.

The band also released two singles along with the album - 'Black Swan' and 'On'. Both the singles managed to enter the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The album bagged Album of the Year at the 2020 Genie Music Awards, 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, 2020 Melon Music Awards, and the 46th People's Choice Awards. Their single 'On' won Best Pop, Best Choreography, and Best K-pop at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

Talking about the songs, the album consisted of fifteen new songs and additional five songs from their previous extended play. In an interview with Grammy, Suga opened up on the album. He said that it is their first full album and it took them a lot of time to create this. The album has songs including Boy with Luv, Make it Right, Jamais Vu, Dionysus, Interlude: Shadow, Filter, My Time, Inner Child, Friends, Moon and many more.

The band also announced the tour named Map of the Soul tour, last year to promote both the albums. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to cancel it and had to reschedule. BTS went ahead with a pay-per-view virtual concert on October 10, 2020, which had over 900k viewers.

