BTS Rapper Suga's Net Worth Is Equal To 13 Per Cent Of The Band's Net Worth In 2019

Bangtan Sonyeondan, popularly known as BTS, is a seven-member South Korean band formed in 2013. BTS started as a hip-hop group but later they shifted their focus to various genres in music. The seven-members namely, V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga, has impressed the audience with fresh faces and refreshing vibes. Min Yoon-gi, whose popular stage name is Suga, is a rapper, songwriter, and record producer. It is estimated that Suga's net worth is equal to 13% of the total net worth of the BTS band.

Reportedly, before joining BTS, Suga was an underground rapper using the name Gloss. Suga made his debut as a member of BTS on the track No More Dream, a single off the album 2 Cool 4 Skool released in 20113. Apart from staging many music tours with BTS, Suga has worked in many projects individually. In 2016, he released a self-titled mixtape on SoundCloud. He has also composed songs for several artists including Suran and contributed rap features to artist Lee So-ra. Suga's various talents have helped him to bag checks of good amount.

Including his cut from BTS' endorsement and music, and earning of his solo projects, his net worth is estimated to be around $8 million in total. The total net worth of BTS is $60 million. Reportedly, the net worth is calculated by counting the total amount bagged by the band and it could be higher than the mentioned worth.

The 26-year-old rapper seems to be smart with his money. Reportedly, he owns a multi-million dollar apartment.

