BTS Suga's Interlude: Shadow Just Broke Their Own Band's Records, Read More!

BTS dropped their comeback’s trailer cum music video on January 9, 2020. The Interlude: Shadow was an instant hit amidst fans of the global juggernauts. Shadow was termed as a 'realistic, dark, strong' video rap song brought to life by BTS Suga, also known by his maiden name Min Yoon Gi. The freakish track Shadow is now standing strong with over 34 million views on YouTube.

Watch Interlude: Shadow here:

Interlude: Shadow is a rap that conveys emotions about struggles, dreams, and post-fame problems and has become the first-ever MV to reach over 10 million views on the first day. According to reports, the music video with BTS Suga in it crossed BTS’ J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup and V’s Intro Singularity to become the only soloist K-pop MV to achieve this feat. It also crossed Jeon Jungkook's Euphoria.

Since the K-pop band, BTS finally dropped their comeback trailer, fans were astounded to see Min Yoon Gi aka BTS Suga, which is his stage name released a dark and realistic rap song Shadow. Fans are now speculating theories and underlying meaning behind the comeback trailer-cum-music video by BTS Suga. They are also sharing fan arts on Twitter.

Shadow is a part of BTS’ next album Map of the Soul: 7 and it is reportedly an extended version of their latest Map of the Soul: Persona. This comeback album of BTS Suga, for which the fans have been waiting for the past 10 months, has been a rage among K pop fans. The company BigHit has also released the schedule before the release on WeVerse.

Shadow starring BTS Suga broke many records:

.@BTS_twt MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 'Interlude : Shadow' Comeback Trailer has reached 17M views in 19 HOURS and 20 Minutes 🔥



📌[https://t.co/qrpQR5uBG8]#ShadowIsHere #ShadowComebackTrailer pic.twitter.com/LqxK0t3uGk — BTS Daily Stats⁷ (@btsdailystats) January 10, 2020

