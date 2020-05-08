BTS’ New Japanese Album Map Of The Soul: 7 ‘The Journey’ To Be Out On June 15

BTS will make their Japanese comeback with their fourth mini-album Map of the Soul:7 ‘The Journey’ on July 15, 2020. The K-pop juggernauts have put together self-produced tracks for the Japanese album. Reports suggest that the album will be available online with pre-orders starting on May 8, 2020. The fandom of the band ‘Army’ are excited with this news and are eagerly awaiting the release.

BTS’ new Japanese album Map of the Soul: 7 ‘The Journey’

The reports of BTS’ comeback were around for quite some time now. The official announcement was made on May 7, 2020. One of the songs from the new album, Stay Gold, will be a part of a popular Japanese drama Spiral Labyrinth: DNA Forensic Investigation, the release date of this song as the drama OST might be earlier than the actual release of the album.

#BTS 2020年7月15日発売、日本4thアルバム『MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 ~ THE JOURNEY ~』予約受付スタート！ 詳しくは→ https://t.co/BrE0iyLQq9 — BTS JAPAN OFFICIAL (@BTS_jp_official) May 8, 2020

The album is reported to have songs made by the youngest member of BTS, Jeon Jungkook. Your Eyes Tell is written and composed by the main vocalist of the group. Reports suggest that Stay Gold might have a music video for the fans. Map of the Soul: 7 ‘The Journey’ has seven versions for fans to purchase, A, B, containing Blu-ray Disc and DVD, C, D, Official Club of Japan, Seven Net, Regular, and Universal Store for fans to buy.

The tracklist of Map of the Soul:7 ‘The Journey’ is as follows according to BTS’ official website:

DISC 1 (CD)

INTRO: Calling Stay Gold Boy with Luv -Japanese ver Make It Right -Japanese ver Dionysus -Japanese ver IDOL -Japanese ver Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver FAKE LOVE -Japanese ver Black Swan -Japanese ver ON -Japanese ver Lights Your eyes tell OUTRO: The Journey

DISC 2 (Blu-ray/DVD)

Stay Gold (Music Video) ON (Music Video) Black Swan (Music Video) Lights (Music Video) IDOL (Music Video) Airplane pt.2 -Japanese ver.- (Music Video) FAKE LOVE (Music Video) Stay Gold Making of Music Video Making of Jacket Photos

