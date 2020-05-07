Last Updated:

BTS's Game 'Superstar BTS' To Shut Down On June 23, Here's How Fans Reacted To This

BTS's official game Superstar BTS will be shutting down on June 23. Fans were left disappointed with this news. Read further to know more.

BTS

The K-Pop superstars BTS have taken over the world with their fantastic songs. The BTS is considered as the world's biggest boy band. The Bangatan Boys have sold millions of albums right from their debut in the year 2013. Superstar BTS is a South Korean rhythm game which is developed by Dalcomsoft along with Big Hit Entertainment. The Superstar BTS is the first-ever mobile game that features the globally famous group BTS. Reportedly, this game officially uses the intellectual property of BTS. 

BTS's game Superstar BTS also has some new features like Daily Missions, Achievements and My Room systems as compared to previous Superstar games. As per Dalcomsoft, there are more features to be updated. On the other hand, the fans of BTS were very curious about the BTS in-game cards of Superstar BTS. But to the fans' disappointment, the game is now being shut down. 

Here is a look at the official announcement that Superstar BTS made

The BTS's game Superstar BTS has served an 'end of service' notice to the players and informed them regarding the same. The last day for playing the BTS Superstar game will be June 23. The fans are very disheartened because BTS's game is closing. The fans of BTS Superstar took to their social media account to express their disappointment. 

Here is a look at some of the tweets 

