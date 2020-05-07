BTS's Game 'Superstar BTS' To Shut Down On June 23, Here's How Fans Reacted To This

The K-Pop superstars BTS have taken over the world with their fantastic songs. The BTS is considered as the world's biggest boy band. The Bangatan Boys have sold millions of albums right from their debut in the year 2013. Superstar BTS is a South Korean rhythm game which is developed by Dalcomsoft along with Big Hit Entertainment. The Superstar BTS is the first-ever mobile game that features the globally famous group BTS. Reportedly, this game officially uses the intellectual property of BTS.

Also Read: IU And BTS Singer Suga's Song Titled As 'Eight' Is Finally Out, Read More

Also Read: BTS Members RM & J-Hope Indulge In Craft Work, Jungkook Surprises Fans During Live Session

BTS's game Superstar BTS also has some new features like Daily Missions, Achievements and My Room systems as compared to previous Superstar games. As per Dalcomsoft, there are more features to be updated. On the other hand, the fans of BTS were very curious about the BTS in-game cards of Superstar BTS. But to the fans' disappointment, the game is now being shut down.

Here is a look at the official announcement that Superstar BTS made

#SuperStarBTS 서비스 종료

자세한 내용은 게임 내 상세 페이지를 확인해주세요.#SuperStarBTS End of Service

Please check the in-game notice for details. pic.twitter.com/ZRTuMTLOI9 — SuperStar BTS (@SuperStarBTStwt) May 7, 2020

The BTS's game Superstar BTS has served an 'end of service' notice to the players and informed them regarding the same. The last day for playing the BTS Superstar game will be June 23. The fans are very disheartened because BTS's game is closing. The fans of BTS Superstar took to their social media account to express their disappointment.

Here is a look at some of the tweets

the fact that superstar bts is shutting down & im going to lose this... this shit hurts more than a breakup. pic.twitter.com/w9an7CSL46 — 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐚⁷ 🦋 ⁰³²⁵ ↺ | 𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐫 (@softlacetae) May 7, 2020

we're losing superstar bts ;-; and for what??? all those hours spent trying to complete all the cyphers,, for nothing. all the effort i put into collecting cards.. for nothing... ALL THAT TIME SPENT ON IT FOR THEM TO TAKE IT AWAY?? IS THIS HOW YOU REPAY ME 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/W5ZS9V26yO — s⁷ ♡ (@pettaels) May 7, 2020

RIP Superstar BTS



Saw it coming when Big Hit partnered with a different company on a music rhythm game — mes #TeamPinky (@OH_mes2) May 7, 2020

so superstar bts is closing and they use these pics now, with young forever as their latest song update.. i'm so sad pic.twitter.com/KZIPIczVuu — alex⁷ ◡̈ (@iIlejeons) May 7, 2020

superstar bts will only last until june 23rd, 12 AM KST. this is breaking my heart 🥺 — sammi ⟭⟬⁷ (@bangtanblooms) May 7, 2020

Also Read: Rapper Suga Reveals Why He Was Missing From BTS' Viral Photo With Ariana Grande

Also Read: BTS' Suga And IU Set To Release Their Upcoming Single Digitally

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.