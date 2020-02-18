J-Hope Celebrates 26th Birthday; Fellow BTS Members Send Him Heartwarming Wishes

Today, February 18, 2020, is the birthday of the acclaimed BTS band member J-Hope. The singer is beloved by fans all across the globe, who flooded social media with wishes for him on the occasion of his birthday. It was not just J-Hope's fans who wished him, even other BTS members took to social media to share some heartwarming pictures where they wished him a happy birthday.

BTS band members share endearing photos on occasion of J-Hope's birthday

J-Hope is celebrating his 26th birthday (27th in Korean years) today. Other members of BTS have now taken to Twitter to share some heartwarming pictures with J-Hope on his birthday. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook always take to social media to wish each other on their birthday, showing how close-knit their band truly is.



Furthermore, whenever a member of BTS celebrates their birthday, the band starts to trend online thanks to their massive fanbase, the BTS Army, and J-Hope's birthday is no exception. Check out some of the birthday wishes that J-Hope got for his 26th birthday from the fellow members of his band. The posts were originally written in Korean and were translated by an Indian fan page dedicated to BTS.

A short and sweet message from Suga

Jin shares an endearing picture with J-Hope

RM's loving birthday wishes for J-Hope

BTS is only five days away from releasing their latest album, Map Of The Soul 7. The highly awaited album is set to release on February 21, 2020. The band is also set to do a live session with their BTS Army on the VLive app in a few days.

