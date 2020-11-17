G-Eazy’s Reps Refute Claims Halsey Refers To Him In Her Recent Poetry Compilation

Rapper G-Eazy’s representatives recently denied claims that his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter Halsey has addressed the duo’s relationship in her recent collection of poetry. Her book, which is a collection of poetry written by the latter, is named I Would Leave Me If I Could, has a piece called Lighthouse which refers to an aggressive, drug-abusing ex-boyfriend.

G-Eazy’s reps deny that Halsey refers to him in her recent poetry compilation

Representatives of rapper G-Eazy have declined that his ex-girlfriend and singer Halsey has referred to their relationship in her recent collection of poems, I Would Leave Me If I Could. In one of the poems, titled Lighthouse, Halsey has reflected upon a toxic relationship with an aggressive, drug-abusing ex-boyfriend. He is further described as 7 feet tall with dark hair, and she then talks about a situation where he threatened to kill her and that mentioned that she believed it. Further, there is a part mentioning that the man would do drugs ‘for days on end’.

G-Eazy has been convicted of assault and drug possession charges, earlier while he was in Sweden. However, his publicists are now debunking all the online rumours that are doing the rounds about the poem being in reference to him. According to reports on Page Six, his representative said that they understand the public is in constant need of linking them as to sensationalize the ex-couple but the singer hasn't taken any names and thus anyone who is speculating anything is just irresponsible. Halsey and G-Eazy started dating in 2017, until 2018 September.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Halsey described her book saying it was inspired by 'relationships, betrayals, abandonment, and interpersonal communication'. She elaborated on that saying as she sings, the writing is influenced by what looks she is sporting at the moment, who she is dating, and what appears about her in the press. She explained that her listeners interpret her songs by what they get to know about her, but the book is 'faceless'.

