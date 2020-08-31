Last Updated:

Halsey Believes BTS MVs Are ‘cinematic Masterpieces’; Praises Band In Latest Post

Singer and BTS’ friend Halsey believes BTS music videos are ‘greatest music videos of all time’ as she writes about the band on her Twitter account. See post.

Halsey

BTS has collaborated with several artists, but singer Halsey is the only one who has been featured in the groups’ official music video Boy With Luv. The singer is close to BTS as per reports in Billboard and several interviews of Halsey. She has even performed together with the group during concerts as well as live award shows. Earlier today, Halsey took to Twitter to praise BTS band. Her twitter post came after BTS’ performance at the MTV VMAs, where BTS made a lead with several wins.

Halsey shares her thoughts on BTS songs

BTS won several awards in the MTV VMAs in categories like Best choreography, Best K-pop act, Best pop act and Best group. BTS band’s music video ON achieved all the aforementioned feats. A few moments after the group achieved majority wins at the 2020 edition of the MTV VMA’s, Halsey took to Twitter to express her thoughts on the band. She wrote, “BTS make some of the greatest music videos of all time. I have been saying. Cinematic masterpieces.” Halsey’s statement on BTS songs and music videos received rave reactions from her thousands of followers on Twitter.

Check out the post about BTS songs shared by Halsey on Twitter

Halsey’s Twitter post about BTS band received several reactions from fans-

Fans were quick to react on her Twitter post about BTS band. Several fans of BTS that is ‘Army’ poured their support for the singer. One fan wrote, “we love friends who support one another.” Another fan wrote, “That’s why we stan bts and you girl.”  Check out some of the reactions she received.

Halsey's long-running friendship with BTS

This is not the first instance where Halsey is talking about BTS in a positive way. According to a report in a Korean media portal, Korea Crush, the singer was quick to protect the band from shade from an interviewer. Watch the video below:

BTS and Halsey’s interactions during award shows or filming locations is adored by fans. Watch some of their interactions below.

