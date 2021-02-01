BTS' Dynamite Costumes Sold To Japanese Art Collectors For A Whopping Amount; Deets Inside

The costumes worn by the BTS stars in their music video Dynamite were donated to the Grammy Museum on Sunday, January 31, 2021. MusiCares and Julien’s Auctions announced that the BTS' Dynamite costumes were the top-selling item from the auctions and were sold for a whopping $162,500 which converts to Rs. 1.18 crore. Read more to know about the sale and more.

BTS’ Dynamite costumes sold to Japanese Art Collectors for a whopping $162,500

SOLD for $162,500! The costumes worn in the music video of the mega-hit song "Dynamite” donated by GRAMMY Nominated BTS, all to benefit MusiCares in today’s Charity Relief Auction. pic.twitter.com/znJB0ZlrXH — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 31, 2021

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, the costumes were bought by Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber HIKAKIN. The official Twitter handle of Julien’s Auctions took to the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of the costumes and wrote, "SOLD for $162,500!”. The costumes were sported by the boy-band in their music video of the mega-hit song Dynamite. All the funds that were made at the Charity Relief Auction have been donated to MusiCares.

According to Grammys, BTS started the initiative in an announcement that they were offering their pastel-coloured costumes for an estimate of $20,000-$40,000. The septet is currently one of the most loved bands across the globe and their 2020 song, BTS' Dynamite was a smash hit and their first to land on No.1 in the United States. The song earned the group their very first GRAMMY nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2021 GRAMMYs.

The boy-band also made a new record on YouTube with the song as it became the first music video in YouTube history to record over 100 million views within 24 hours of premiering. On August 23, 2020, it gained 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours and set the record for becoming the most-viewed music video in YouTube’s history. According to records by the MRC Data, Dynamite was also the top-selling digital song of 2020 in the US with 1.26 million downloads. The group is now set to release a new version to their November 2020 album BE (Deluxe Edition), on February 19, 2021. The original version of BE was released on November 20, 2020. It debuted at the No.1 position on Billboard 2020.

