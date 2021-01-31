Did You Know Jr. NTR Enjoys Humongous Fan Base In Japan? Know Details

Jr. NTR, who is a huge name in the Telegu film industry, has amassed for himself a great fan-base in Japan as well. The 37-year-old actor, who has been in the show business for about twenty years has created a niche for himself in the hearts of fans there. To share a piece of Jr. NTR trivia, he is a trained classical dancer. This has helped him to mark himself as one of the best dancers in the Telegu film industry.

Jr. NTR's movies capture the Japanese audience

His moves and his ability to emote in such a versatile manner is what has endeared Jr. NTR to the Japanese crowd. His Japanese fans feel very strongly about him. To the extent that they recreate his dance moves along with the costumes worn in the dance number. It was the dubbed version of Badshah that first enamoured the Japanese crowd.

They had exposure to South-Indian films through Rajnikanth who is widely loved and revered in Japan. After Rajnikanth, it is only Jr. NTR who was able to capture the hearts of the Japanese crowd. After Badshah, all of Jr. NTR’s commercial hits were well-loved by the Japanese audience. They closely follow Jr. NTRs career and his social presence. Some fans have even come down to India to meet their beloved actor.

Japanese couple posts Jr. NTR's dance moves

A Japanese couple, who have a significant presence on social media, recreated two of the superstar’s songs. One being Cheema Cheema from the film Shimhadri and the other was Gola Gola from Ashok. The couple went all the way in their performance, recreating not only the dance moves but also the costumes and expressions that were displayed in the famous songs. Take a look at this clip, from July 2020.

The songs from Jr. NTR’s movies are even remixed to be used in Japanese reality shows. Fuji Tv, who regularly airs Jr. NTR’s content, and even released a documentary on the actor a few years ago. This exposure to Indian cinema has opened up a market for Indian films in Japan. The Japanese are reportedly planning an Indian Film Festival soon where they aim to air a variety of Jr. NTR’s movies, both old and new.

