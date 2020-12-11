BTS Performs 'Dynamite' For TIME After Being Named As Entertainer Of The Year 2020

TIME recently took to Twitter to share a video of BTS performing their Hit single 'Dynamite' after they won TIME'S Entertainer Of The Year 2020. All the 7 band members were seen sitting in a large grey room as they sang and grooved to 'Dynamite'. Take a look at the video and see how fans responded to the same.

BTS' Dynamite performance

In the video, fans see each member of the BTS group sing their part of their hit single 'Dynamite'. 'Dynamite' is one of the most popular BTS songs and has gained many titles and awards for the same. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all looked very sleek and wore colour-coordinated outfits and also helped each other sing. In the end, fans saw all the band members stand as they ended their performance.

Many fans liked and shared the tweet. While many fans were still upset that TIME's magazine did not include Jungkook's interview in their BTS edition, most fans added that they were happy to see them perform together. Most fans mentioned they would like the interview to be published as well.

One fan added - 'I like the way they define themselves with their music, talent, story and maturity. They know what fans think, say and perfect themselves in a positive way out of their worries, hardships, and fears and I know they succeed. #BTS is the color of popular music. Always love dynamite' and another mentioned - 'always delivering everything, one of the few capable of diversifying the performance of a song in many ways, my 7 crystals, thank you so much for recognizing BTS TIME's talent'. Take a look:

I like the way they define themselves with their music, talent, story and maturity.

They know what fans think, say and perfect themselves in a positive way out of their worries, hardships, and fears and I know they succeed.#BTS is the color of popular music.

Always love dynamite pic.twitter.com/skLOkqyQF0 — Jimin ... ⁷ (@Sunn_003) December 11, 2020

always delivering everything, one of the few capable of diversifying the performance of a song in many ways, my 7 crystals, thank you so much for recognizing BTS TIME's talent 💜🇧🇷@BTS_twt — ᴮᴱMariana⁷⟭⟬ (@BTSis7even) December 11, 2020

Listen to his voice! I have missed it in recent performances of Dynamite 🧨🥺 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/irL3LHWlGy — jimin.thepromise (@btsarmyusa4ever) December 11, 2020

Hello @TIME, we noticed that you didn't include Jungkook's part in the article, it's the only member that isn't included. We would appreciate if you could add him, as BTS is a group of 7 members, please fix this. Thank you! @bts_bight 😀 — 우디🎄 (@mytime_jk) December 11, 2020

OMG....... So so beautiful 7 and I love #Dynamite so so much. pic.twitter.com/P5WLrFmIMG — Jimin ... ⁷ (@Sunn_003) December 11, 2020

For those who don't know, BTS is a very popular K-pop band with seven members. They are managed by Big Hit Entertainments and debuted in 2013. Their first album was 2 Cool 4 Skool that premiered on June 13, 2013. After that, they made the album O!RUL8,2 ? which premiered on September 11, 2013. Their most recent album is BE that released on November 20th, 2020.

