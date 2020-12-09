BTS Creates History As 7 Albums End Up On Billboard's World Albums Charts; Read For More

South Korea-based boy band BTS has achieved a new milestone today as an unprecedented total of seven BTS' albums have made it to the Billboard's World music charts. Such a feat is rarely heard about. This is perhaps proof of the kind of following and adoration that the band of seven has received from around the globe. It is also proof of their humongous worldwide fanbase.

Billboard's world albums chart rankings:

According to Billboard's world albums chart, BTS’ most recent release, BE is sitting on the #1 spot for the second week in a row since its release last week. The 2020 album is followed by BLACKPINK’s The Album on the second spot (The album in question has spent approximately nine weeks on the chart).

BlackPink's 2020 release is followed by one of the most beloved BTS' albums, Map of the Soul: 7 on No. 3 (The album has been on the list for 41 weeks as of this writing). BTS’s Love Yourself: gained and rose to the fourth position (The album has been on the list for over two years now). Spot number 5 was reserved by NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 1, which is in its eighth week. No. 6 is where TXT’s minisode1: Blue Hour resides. The album has been up there for five weeks now.

The Billboard world music awards found a new resident in GOT7’s Breath of Love. Last Piece that rests comfortably on No. 7. The new album from the group featured the title tracks Breath and Last Piece.

About BTS:

The South Korean boy band, BTS has witnessed a meteoric rise in popularity in the past three years. Their last song, Dynamite, received a lot of love and appreciation from fans and music industry veterans alike. Some of the most loved BTS’ songs are Dynamite, Idol, Spring Day and Blood, Sweat and Tears amongst others. All the BTS’ songs are available for streaming across all music platforms.

It can perhaps be safely said that BTS music is responsible for breaking the near-impenetrable barrier of Southern Asian and Western music landscape. Since 2017, BTS has received a multitude of awards and broken a few Guinness World Records.The increasingly popular band has seven members. Their names are V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM and J-Hope. BTS music has been a regular across various music charts and has brought them multiple accolades. BTS music attracts a lot of music enthusiasts to music streaming services frequently.

