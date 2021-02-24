BTS Performs 'Life Goes On', 'Blue & Grey' And 'Telepathy' On MTV Unplugged

K-pop band BTS appeared in MTV series MTV Unplugged on February 24. The band announced in the first week of February that they will be giving BTS Army front-row seats to their live performance. The band performed various songs from their new album 'BE'. The fans got to see new settings for every song. The show kickstarted with the song Telepathy and the band went on to perform Life Goes on and Blue & Grey.

BTS on MTV Unplugged

Telepathy

The song is written by Suga and the band kickstarted the show with this song. The setting for the song included an arcade room where the artists were seen playing the games. There was a brown leather couch that added more to the aesthetic of the setting. At the beginning of the video, the camera pans out to show Jin and Taehyung playing hand soccer. It then pans out to show J-Hope playing video games and then to Jimin who was on a scooter with a sidecar. In the back of the room, RM and Suga are playing arcade games. It finally reaches Jungkook who starts the song. Watch the video here.

Blue & Grey

The song which was supposed to be Taehyung aka V's mixtape was then written afresh by all the members. In the live performance, there was a concrete tunnel with a bright light. There was a flower bed with a path made for the singers to walk. The video started with V who was seen wearing a sweater and was standing against the light. He then walked towards the camera and started singing. He was later joined by Jungkook who continued the song. The video also ends with V standing against the light with the blue undertone.

According to Koreaboo, V talked about the process of writing this song. He said that he wrote the song when he was going through hard times. The gloominess of the song describes his situation and that he poured his heart into it. Watch the video here:

Life Goes On

Lastly, the Bangtan Boys performed the melody song Life Goes On. During the live performance, the boys were sitting together while the musicians were standing in the back of the room. They were seen wearing brown patterned blazers with matching trousers. The set included blue curtains and had a Victorian-era touch to it. The song was released on November 20, 2020, and it debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Earlier, Jin talked about this song on ABC morning talk show 'Good Morning America', where he mentioned that this song reflects the "emotions and thoughts of the members at the moment". Watch the video here:

