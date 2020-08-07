BTS Is The Only Korean Act To Break Its Own Guinness Records To Attain Bestselling Album

BTS went on to break its own Guinness World Records to win the bestselling album title in South Korea. It is the only K-pop act to breaks its own sale records. This feat was achieved by the seven-member band, Min Yoongi, Kim Seok Jin, Jung Hoseok, Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook starring album Map of the Soul:7.

BTS' Map of the Soul:7 makes and breaks its own record

BTS' Map of the Soul:7 released back in February and overtook its own past release Map of the Soul: Persona to achieve the new record. Both the albums have 17-20 songs ranging from pop, R&B, and hip-hop versions. Map of the Soul:7 has nineteen tracks and another special edition with Australian singer and song writer’s feature with ON and MV songs like Black Swan. According to reports, BTS' Map of the Soul:7 has sold over 4,265,617 copies and has made it the bestselling Korean act. In less than six hours of the release of BTS' Map of the Soul:7, 2.65 million sales were achieved by the album of BTS.

Other BTS' records

The seven-member boy band, BTS’ Map of the Soul:7 set a record opening on the US Billboard 200 followed by the UK’s album chart. BTS’ Guinness World Records feat comes after less than a month’s time since their record-breaking Live concert that is Bang Bang Con: The Live. It had the most streamers ever attending a music event live.

BTS not only holds multiple Guinness World Records but has titles like the first K-pop act to achieve the number one position chart for US Album Chart, followed by having maximum Twitter engagements. The band reportedly holds a number of YouTube records in terms of views and streaming for their MV’s Boy With Luv and Idol. The MV's were one of the most-watched videos of the band.

The fandom of the band, that is the BTS Army, also helped the group achieve the most used hashtag in under 24 hours with the tag #TwitterBestFandom. This was in March 2019, when the band had achieved 60,055,339 tweets, as per reports. When the band first made its debut on TikTok, it took only 31 minutes for the band to reach one million followers on the short video sharing platform.

