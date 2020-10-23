BTS' RM Calls The ARMY As His 'salvation' On Two Year Anniversary Of His Mixtape Mono

BTS leader RM recently took to Weverse for thanking his fans on 2 years of Mono. Mono is considered to be RM's best mixtape that received several accolades. Even if the album was released two years ago, yet Mono serves to have a powerful impact on the complete BTS fandom till now. Mono by BTS had a series of songs where the theme of the songs were all about addressing one's insecurities and about loneliness. On the 2 year anniversary of RM's mixtape, Mono became the #1 trend on Twitter worldwide as of today. Fans celebrate the 2 Years with Mono on Twitter and Weverse while BTS' RM replies to one of the fans responding that the ARMY is his ultimate 'salvation'. Read on to know what RM commented to a fan on Weverse.

BTS' Namjoon's mixtape Mono celebrates 2 year anniversary

BTS' Namjoon had released his second mixtape for the BTS' ARMY two years ago. The mixtape was released on October 23, 2018. Mono songs included hits such as Everything Goes to Seoul, Badbye to Uhgood, Tokyo to Moonchild and Forever Rain. Fans of the BTS member shared numerous messages for RM and the healing power that RM's mixtape has had overall his fans. One lucky fan even got a reply from RM when he responded to one comment on Weverse stating "The album you made! Without that salvation, I wouldn't have these songs. Thank you all the time". Many fans even shared the messages on Twitter and made #2YearsWithMono trend worldwide on Twitter. Take a look at the comment that RM shared on the Weverse app. His comment has been translated to English.

his comment in a post on weverse about “mono” today, please, we love you so much Joonie @BTS_twt 😭🖤



#2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/eMAexZvpy3 — 𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐣𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐬 ✨ (@NAMJOONPlC) October 22, 2020

Here are some of the comments from his hardcore fans who used instances from his songs and used them in their comments to thank the BTS leader.

mono is like a warm hug on a cold day, a good laugh in sad times, or a soft cry in frustrating ones, mono is like a hint of rain in a drought or the gush of wind in a field, mono is everything pleasant i know, it's namjoon's hand extended towards me, telling me everythingoes. — fatima⁷ | mono day (@monipersona) October 22, 2020

I spent 3 hours looking for this.



Namjoon weverse reply reminded me that in mono. RM made “everyone” the owner. #2YearsWithMono pic.twitter.com/5UyWQejfXQ — ᴮᴱSerenity₇ (@legend2817) October 22, 2020

Namjoon's mind is really amazing, we are always saying this but yes he really is. He called MONO as 'playlist' and erased 'mixtape' (as u can see at the upper part). Thank you again for this healing masterpiece.#2YearsWithMono @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DKaIpETPq5 — Inday Yoongi 🔞 ᴮᴱ⁷ (@yonkisuga) October 23, 2020

K-pop fans may soon hear new BTS songs, as the band is all set to release their new album in November. Their recent song Dynamite won a lot of awards across many countries. Recently the youngest member of BTS, Jungkook took to BANGTANTV Livestream to release some nuggets of their new album BE. Jungkook even revealed that he is the project manager for their new music video where he had directed a few scenes from the MV as well.

