BTS’ RM Makes Massive Donation Of Over Rs.60 Lakh To National Museum In Seoul

K-pop boy band Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS’ leader Kim Namjoon ringed in his 26th birthday on September 12. The main rapper and the leader of the group were showered with wishes on the day by fans as well as the co-members of the group. In return, BTS’ RM oozed generosity when he donated 100 million won to a museum. The leader of the K-pop group and the art enthusiast RM gave back in a humble way, as per fans.

RM'S birthday celebration

To welcome his 26th birthday, Namjoon made a donation of 100 million won, that is USD 84,200 approx and 61,89,819 approx in INR to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art or the MMCA in Seoul, South Korea. On the day of his birthday, RM was surprised by all his bandmates with cakes and wishes. The group live-streamed their celebration through VLive. Apart from going live, BTS members took to Twitter to wish their beloved leader through funny tweets and voice recordings.

Kim Namjoon's interest in art

Recently, a report covered through Naver in collaboration with Soompi, suggested that Namjoon ‘loves and appreciated art’ and avidly wished to contribute to the development and preservation of important artwork. Through his donations, several out-of-print and difficult to find ancient art-related works will be printed and brought to paperbacks. These books will be sent to the schools across South Korea, to make it accessible to libraries across the country. Students will be able to read and learn about art forms which in turn will generate curiosity amid the young population. as per the report in Soompi.

Namjoon’s efforts earned praise from the director of MMCA, Yoon Bum-mo. He said in an interview with Soompi that through BTS’ RM’s contribution, more people will be able to learn about art through books. He also added that Namjoon is a frequent visitor of the museum, despite being packed with a busy schedule.

BTS RM wishes to explore more galleries around the world. During the interview with Naver, her revealed that he wishes to visit the Musée d'Orsay in Paris, France if only there was no coronavirus. He also recently purchased Joung Young-Ju's Disappearing Hometown 730 painting. The painting will be there for a public display for some time at the KIAF's virtual exhibition after which it will be taken to Namjoon's home.

