BTS' 'Dynamite' Makes Billboard History; Band Member Reacts With 'tears Kept Coming'

BTS' Dynamite has created history by becoming the first all Korean pop act to top the Billboard 100 singles chart. The song has been streamed over 33 million times in the United States of America alone. Thus, the song has topped the charts and become one of the most listened to songs. The bandmates couldn’t believe their achievements and were filled with joy upon reaching this incredible milestone. They shared the news with their fans whom they like to call “ARMY”. The bandmates posted a number of tweets and expressed their emotions.

BTS' 'Dynamite' creates billboard history

In one tweet, one of the BTS members was seen sending out crying emojis to signify the tears of joy upon receiving the news. A fellow bandmate responded to his comment by mentioning he too has been crying due to how emotional and historic the milestone is for the team of BTS.

They also tweeted a vote of thanks to the fans who helped the song reach the incredible milestone in a significantly short span of time. They mentioned that it is solely due to the fans that their song managed to reach the historic milestone. One of the BTS members reacted saying that his tears kept coming and he did not know what to say after hearing the historic Billboard news.

지금도 울고 있다 형#JIMIN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) August 31, 2020

Translation: I'm still crying, brother

Translation: I also

BTS' Dynamite reached over 30 million streams at the time of this writing. The song has been played several times and has topped the charts. This has been BTS’ debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list and BTS' Dynamite has garnered the number one spot on the list. It was observed that within minutes of the song's release, hashtags BTS 1 on Hot 100 and BTS' Dynamite began trending all over social media.

The fans praised the song and even shared it several times. Upon achieving the milestone, the fans congratulated BTS for their historic and amazing milestone. They even mentioned how proud they feel to support the group of talented artists. Several such congratulatory tweets were made for the BTS members from their fans all around the world.

