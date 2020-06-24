Run BTS Episode 105: Jin's Hilarious Outfit Design Donned Effortlessly By Jungkook

BTS members have been busy with the release of the upcoming album, Map of the Soul:7 The Journey. The seven-member boy band celebrated the seventh anniversary on June 13, with Bang Bang Con and many other fandom centric activities like unofficial MV release, photo concept release, and more. On the other hand, the group released Run BTS on VLIVE, a weekly show with fun games and activities. The latest episode witnessed some dress-up games and the results were hilarious as per fans. Here is a quick overview of Run BTS episode no.105.

Run BTS Episode 105

BTS turned fashion designers in the latest episode of Run BTS. The theme for the episode was ‘Photo Exhibition’ and BTS were asked to create their own looks from scratch. One could clearly see the dedication that the youngest member Jeon Jung kook showed throughout the episode.

The challenge started with the member's thriving to get more items from the producers. However, Park Jimin, the vocalist, and the main dancer of the group kept tumbling and failing. Despite his own failure, Jimin made sure that his best friend and singer in the group Kim Tae Hyung’s outfit comes out well. He made sure that Tae aka V’s outfit has many colours with the help of spray paint.

The eldest member of the group, Kim Seok Jin apparently needed some more time to finish his look. Jin paired his masterpiece with some ‘extra’ wings and feather hats. The rest of the members kept gawking at his creation. The twist in the task was that the outfit would be worn by someone else in the group, not the creator. Everyone looked anxious to wear Jin’s creation.

After the time was up, everyone had to draw chits to finalize which member wears what outfit. Anxious members were ready to wear any outfit apart from Jin’s. The youngest member Jungkook fell short of luck and had to wear Jin’s hilarious creation. Suga picked his own name, best-friends V and Jimin chose each other and J-hope got the best out of the bunch and wore Jungkook’s fashionable look. Leader Kim Nam Joon wore his own creation and Jin wore J-Hope’s creation.

Finally, the members posed for a vogue shoot with each other. One of the members was a photographer and the other one was the model. What surprised many was Jungkook pulling off Jin’s hilarious outfit. Many fans were surprised to see him look great in the outfit which was thrown together by Jin.

Here are some reactions of the fandom

when yoongi saw seokjin about to take that feather </3 pic.twitter.com/DjDjRa0mIX — 𝘁𝗲𝗲 ⁷ (@roomatear) June 23, 2020

jungkook the prince of run bts 😎 pic.twitter.com/Fjc0gSfZFg — May⁷ 💫 (@Btsmaykoook) June 23, 2020

Run BTS ep 105 pic.twitter.com/eJytT3hBrq — RDVG⁷ ⟭⟬💜💜💜⟬⟭ (@lovehope_twt) June 23, 2020

