K-pop Band BTS Dancing To ‘Chunnari Chunnari’ In A Fan Edit Video Is Too Hilarious; Watch

BTS is known for its choreography and synced performances. The seven-member boy band sings and dances to their pop genre music. Fans find the songs quite catchy and the dance moves addictive. One creative Indian BTS fan made the most of BTS' eye-catching dance moves by editing them to a Bollywood song. The fan in question edited the original practice video and incorporated a Hindi song; the result is quite hilarious.

BTS dancing to ‘Chunnari Chunnari’

The fan-made video edit received many comments which expressed surprise. The video was originally shared on BTS’ official YouTube channel. It is a dance choreography for their hit MV Boy With Luv. BTS often shares their hard-working moments on their YouTube channel. However, the creative fan synced the dance video to the hit song from the film Biwi No 1. The song Chunnari Chunnari is a dance number from the 2002 release. The song was voiced by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Anuradha Sriram.

Watch the witty edit by the account

Many fans reacted to the edit with much awe. One fan wrote, “This is something...epic...” and another one could not believe in the video as she wrote, “If this doesn't get an award then imma quit life”. Another fan's comment read, “Let me come into my senses.” Below are some of the comments on the video.

Some fan reactions-

Snippet Credits: Filmforfare Instagram

The notorious yet humorous fan account is credited to many such edits. The account has edited GOT7’s recent dance practice video into the cult hit song Lollipop Lagelu. The video fits perfectly together as per many followers of the account. In an older instance, BTS’ DNA dance practice video was edited into the popular song Humko Tumse Pyar hai. The videos received rave reviews from the followers.

GOT7 dancing to Lollipop Lagelu?

How Indian BTS would wish a Bollywood cover from the band; until then check out this video

Apart from being part of viral memes, BTS released the audio track for Stay Gold, a Japanese song which is a part of their next album Map of the Soul: 7 The Journey. The members were also seen in the latest episode of Run BTS, their own reality game show on VLIVE. The band will soon release the MV for the Japanese album, as per reports.

