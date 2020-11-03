Jungkook Expresses Concern Over BTS Group Disbanding, Says He 'keeps Worrying A Lot'

The K-pop band BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that formed in the year 2010 under Big Hit Entertainment and made its debut in the year 2013. The group is at the top of their game and have been giving hits BTS songs such as Dynamite, Ibighit, MIC Drop - Japanese Version and many more. And as they are garnering heaps of praise from fans and viewers, it seems like the possibility of disbandment does not cross the minds of people. However, BTS member Jungkook once admitted that thinking about his band breaking up gives him quite a lot of anxiety.

The disbandment subject was revisited by BTS earlier this year in the documentary series titled Break the Silence. During the show, Jungkook revealed that breaking up comes with an enormous amount of worries for him, especially because without BTS he wouldn't know what to do. As reported by Koreaboo, Jungkook said in an episode, “What if BTS suddenly disbands? What could I do by myself?” He added that when he thought about it, he realised that he has nothing and also there is not much he can do.

Jungkook also revealed that whenever he thinks about it, he worries a lot. He added that sometimes when he is alone, there are times when he feels the overwhelming fear washing over him. Jungkook has been a part of the BTS boy band since he was 15 years old, hence he feels the pain when it comes to the disbandment subject.

About their latest song and album

The K-pop band BTS has released the lead single Life Goes On from their upcoming album. The album BE (Deluxe Edition) is expected to be released on November 20. In the midst of the pandemic, as people are struggling to adapt to the new standard, the album comes with a message that even in the face of new normality, life goes on. Showing the emotions and feelings of the crew members, the team consists of Jung Kook, RM, Jimin, V, J-Hope, Jin, and Suga, who have been actively involved in all facets of the creative process for this album. Take a look.

