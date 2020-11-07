BTS' Suga Updates Army About His Shoulder Surgery; Says He Won't Be Following Schedule

BTS’ much-loved member Suga, also known as Yoongi, underwent shoulder surgery on November 3, 2020, and fans have been quite worried about his health. The young artist recently released a statement updating fans about his successful surgery while also thanking them for their prayers and wishes. According to a report by DNA, the BTS member said that he put in a lot of thought into the decision but had to go forward with it as it was highly recommended.

Suga's surgery updates for BTS Army

Big Hit Entertainment, which is associated with the Korean band BTS, had recently revealed in a statement that band member Suga underwent shoulder surgery after being diagnosed with a torn shoulder labrum. It stated that Yoongi had suffered from a dislocated shoulder in 2013, before making his official debut. His state worsened in 2019 as doctors revealed that he had a ‘posterior labral tear of his left shoulder’. In the most recent statement, Suga has put forth a heartfelt message for fans who have been concerned for his health.

According to the report, BTS' Suga said in the statement that since the announcement was made, a lot of people had been worried about him. He is really thankful that the surgery went well and in the present condition, he feels very relieved. Suga said that it is still painful but it has been getting better. Since his occupation deals with performing on stage, he tried to avoid the surgery and solve the issue with rehab and injections. However, his condition repeatedly got worse every time he got on stage, which was worrisome.

BTS' Suga further revealed that three of the four hospitals recommended surgery and therefore, he decided to get it done after putting some serious thought into it. For the time being, he can't be on schedule and has been feeling very sorry towards his members and BTS army.

At the end of the statement, he thanked the Army for understanding and sending uplifting messages his way. He also reassured them that he will be back as soon as possible. Fans, on the other hand, have been praying for his health and well-being.

Image Courtesy: BTS Suga Instagram

