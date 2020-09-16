BTS Suga’s Collab With MAX ‘Blueberry Eyes’ Is Out Now & It Is Everything ‘Blue’

BTS Suga’s new international collaboration is out now. He has worked with MAX who is known by his maiden name Max Schneider in Blueberry Eyes song. The singer has released a funky, blue, pop music video to go along the catchy lyrics. This is the duo’s second track together. Several fans had varying reactions to Blueberry Eyes song.

MAX's new song with BTS Suga out no

MAX took to Instagram to share snippets and pictures from his shoot for Blueberry Eyes song. The music video has had a lot of ‘blue aesthetics’ and also features MAX’s wife Emily. Check out some of the snippets of the MV and also some pictures of the singer.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, MAX spoke about being accepted by the fan base of BTS that is Army. He said that it is a beautiful fan base, calling it "a family" instead. The fandom is all about authentic work, as per MAX. He also added that Army members seldom approve of any collaborating artist with BTS who are ‘real’ and he is ecstatic to be one of them. MAX is full of respect and love for BTS and Suga and it has been an amazing time for him so far with the group, as per the interview.

Check out fan reactions of MAX's new song

look what my brother texted me at 1:32am😭😭



hey, are you sleeping

why is blueberry eyes so good

daaaaammmmnn pic.twitter.com/2lAf8DBNqI — 찬이🍇⁷ (@triviapath) September 16, 2020

i get so lost in your blueberry eyes pic.twitter.com/oIf2Ymhwqt — ً‎‎ (@monphiles) September 16, 2020

Max mentioned in the description box of Blueberry Eyes song about the origin and the making of the song. It read, “Bringing this music video to life has been such a special experience. I wanted it to feel as if Disney magically made a baby with Wes Anderson in the world of Colour Vision with every bit of our souls intertwined. Emily is my actual wife and she is really pregnant right now with our first child, so art imitates life in a fun way with this video. We studied and memorized all of the Korean lyrics to Suga’s incredible and romantic verse and all of the blueberries in the bathtub ended up being reused to create limited edition blueberry dyed blueberry eyes shirts. This video is a piece of our hearts and I hope it sparks the same magic in you viewing it as it did for us creating it. Thank you to Suga for being so brilliant on this song and more importantly for being a wonderful friend. Much love.”

Watch Blueberry Eyes song

MAX has collaborated with BTS’ Suga before for the song Burn It. The song was a different mix, unlike Blueberry Eyes. The track released back in the month of June and boasts of extreme VFX, rap and songs voiced by the two. This was the first instance of the two working together.

Watch Burn It

